Forest Houses radically transform London brownfield plot

Forest Houses represent, in some ways, a typical London housing story. On the site of a former builder’s yard in Newham’s Wanstead Flats, an eagle-eyed client saw the opportunity to transform the leafy, relatively generous plot into three design-led, new-build homes. Yet the clever design goes beyond making the most of the square footage available and offers a new architectural take to living on the edge of London, bridging the urban, suburban and rural. The architects, east London-based studio Dallas-Pierce-Quintero took on the commission and crafted a composition of contemporary residential architecture that is on one end linked to a row of terrace houses – respecting it and connecting to it – and on the other, opens up towards the greenery of the parkland.

(Image credit: French + Tye)

The architecture studio, led by founders Jonathan Dallas, David Pierce, and Juliet Quintero, designed for the complex one brand-new three-bedroom family house, two new smaller two-bedroom houses, and an extra one-bed home that resulted from the remodelling and extension of a former end-of-terrace shop at the site's entrance.

The brownfield plot has now been completely transformed through the team's smart approach of 'upside-down' living, where bedrooms are located in the 'quieter' ground level, while living spaces are placed above, maximising the vistas towards the leafy park.

(Image credit: French + Tye)

Linking Forest Houses to site and history

The site’s industrial past was referenced through materials and shapes, the architects explain: 'In a nod to the site’s light industrial history, the upper floors of each home feature a sawtooth roof profile, sensitively designed to mirror the height of the rear addition eaves of the adjacent dwellings and avoid the appearance of an overly dominating, bulky development.'

(Image credit: French + Tye)

The metal-clad tops and elegant brick bases of the buildings are locked together in a jigsaw-style arrangement that promotes a strong sense of unity across the whole, while also creating unexpected indoor and outdoor spaces and views.

The materials not only ensure a distinct look for the volumes, but also secure a robust, long-lasting and easy-to-maintain palette.

(Image credit: French + Tye)

‘Celebrating simplicity in materials and innovation in design and construction, the low-tech yet super-insulated project fuses traditional and modern methods of construction to create a truly sustainable and efficient-to-run home,’ the architects say. ‘This can be seen in the careful balance of glazing to insulation in the façade, which optimises thermal performance for residents, while an air-source heat pump enables low-cost, low-maintenance living.’

(Image credit: French + Tye)

(Image credit: French + Tye)

(Image credit: French + Tye)

(Image credit: French + Tye)

