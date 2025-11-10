Tour this Chinese eco-farm, an imaginative wonderland connecting visitors with nature
LuxeIsland Farm by Various Associates is an eco-farm and visitor attraction in China’s picturesque Wuhan region; take a stroll across its fantastical landscape
A fantastical landscape of leafy expanses, oversized pebble-like structures, animals and water features unfolds in one of China's most idyllic settings, in the nature-rich province near Wuhan; welcome to the LuxeIsland Farm by Various Associates.
Tour LuxeIsland Farm by Various Associates
Set along the Zhujia River in Jiang’an District, the project, crafted by the Shenzhen-based architecture studio that is led by co-founders Lin Qianyi and Yang Dongzi, spans a staggering 230,000 sq m. Flanked by tree-filled mountains and a pier towards the water, the site was conceived as a mico-destination for locals and tourists who are keen to admire the region's nature and fauna.
The architecture, unconventional and almost otherworldly, was purpose-designed to catch the visitor's eye, combining fun and a futuristic architecture take, while being firmly rooted in its location – employing, for instance, bamboo weaving and more local materials, such as timber and stone.
'The buildings, resembling "fallen meteorites", scatter throughout the valley. Their bamboo-woven roofs seem to grow naturally from the pasture hills, casting delicate, shifting shadows and engaging in a visual dialogue with the site’s natural terrain. This is the architectural totem we crafted for LuxeIsland Farm,' say the team at Various Associates.
Beyond the sprawling green outdoor areas, the project includes animal enclosures, a creative workshop, retail and dining. Everything is connected by a clear aesthetic which is centred on organic shapes and curved volumes that imitate natural boulders. Meanwhile, green roofs ensure more conventional, flat-topped elements remain discreet.
The tourist destination aims to blend wild charm and a fun architectural vision for its green valley setting, intriguing its visitors while inspiring interaction with animals and flora through a series of animal pens, displays and activities such as family workshops.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
