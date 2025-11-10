A fantastical landscape of leafy expanses, oversized pebble-like structures, animals and water features unfolds in one of China's most idyllic settings, in the nature-rich province near Wuhan; welcome to the LuxeIsland Farm by Various Associates.

(Image credit: SFAP)

Tour LuxeIsland Farm by Various Associates

Set along the Zhujia River in Jiang’an District, the project, crafted by the Shenzhen-based architecture studio that is led by co-founders Lin Qianyi and Yang Dongzi, spans a staggering 230,000 sq m. Flanked by tree-filled mountains and a pier towards the water, the site was conceived as a mico-destination for locals and tourists who are keen to admire the region's nature and fauna.

(Image credit: SFAP)

The architecture, unconventional and almost otherworldly, was purpose-designed to catch the visitor's eye, combining fun and a futuristic architecture take, while being firmly rooted in its location – employing, for instance, bamboo weaving and more local materials, such as timber and stone.

(Image credit: SFAP)

'The buildings, resembling "fallen meteorites", scatter throughout the valley. Their bamboo-woven roofs seem to grow naturally from the pasture hills, casting delicate, shifting shadows and engaging in a visual dialogue with the site’s natural terrain. This is the architectural totem we crafted for LuxeIsland Farm,' say the team at Various Associates.

(Image credit: SFAP)

Beyond the sprawling green outdoor areas, the project includes animal enclosures, a creative workshop, retail and dining. Everything is connected by a clear aesthetic which is centred on organic shapes and curved volumes that imitate natural boulders. Meanwhile, green roofs ensure more conventional, flat-topped elements remain discreet.

(Image credit: SFAP)

The tourist destination aims to blend wild charm and a fun architectural vision for its green valley setting, intriguing its visitors while inspiring interaction with animals and flora through a series of animal pens, displays and activities such as family workshops.

(Image credit: SFAP)

various-associates.com

