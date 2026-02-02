From afar, the new Diageo distillery in China might look like a piece of land art. Yet up close, the complex – official name Diageo YunTuo – is the drinks brand’s first single malt whisky distillery in the country, set in the fertile Dali valley of Yunnan Province. It brings together production facility and visitor experience with an extended activity programme in one location.

(Image credit: Tian Fangfang)

Explore the new Diageo distillery in China

The striking architecture of the complex comes courtesy of New York-based architecture studio Oli Architecture, which was founded in 2010 and is led by Hiroshi Okamoto and Bing Lin. The team responded to the region's dramatic topography to create the family of buildings, which vary in height, shape and function and are connected by an elevated second-floor tour path. This route not only brings the spaces together but also offers far-reaching views of the surrounding scenery to visitors and staff alike.

(Image credit: Tian Fangfang)

The project's sculptural composition, with its oversized shapes and contextual circulation, was conceived by the architects to create a 'sensory approach to time', the team explains. Light, sound and materials come together to shape the way users perceive both the site and the whisky-making process within it.

(Image credit: Tian Fangfang)

Production includes state-of-the-art distilling spaces. Meanwhile, the visitor centre is composed of a series of low structures clad in stone, telling the story of local spirit making, and blending the old with the new through the architectural expression of its concrete columns. It all happens against the backdrop of the Cangshan Mountains in the distance.

(Image credit: Tian Fangfang)

At the visitor centre's heart sits the barrel tower. The tapered structure – which houses the tasting areas – is inspired by a local national symbol of the area, the Three Pagodas of Chongsheng Temple. A black Shangxi granite-clad reflective pool surrounds it, creating a peaceful yet impactful environment.

(Image credit: Tian Fangfang)

'Our goal was to create a new architecture that feels rooted rather than imported, informed by the landscapes, traditions, and craft cultures of both Scotland and Yunnan,' say Okamoto and Lin. 'The design is a synthesis of two places, bringing together the rugged character of Scotland and the cultural depth of Yunnan into a contemporary architectural language. Much like whisky-making, the project explores how innovation can emerge from a tradition-based craft, allowing new expressions to grow from deep heritage.

'Rather than replicating historical forms, the architecture reinterprets vernacular traditions in a way that feels authentic, forward-looking, and connected to place.'

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Tian Fangfang)

They continue, explaining the experiential aspect of their design for the users: 'The building needed to serve as a clear statement of Diageo’s ambition, a high-end distillery that could stand alongside those of the world’s most respected whisky brands, while projecting confidence, heritage, and permanence. For Diageo, the architecture had to embody the weight of tradition and the precision of craft, conveying a sense of aspiration and permanence appropriate to a world-class whisky venture.

'For visitors, the goal was experiential rather than didactic. We wanted the architecture to communicate its depth quietly, through space, material, light, and sequence, rather than through explanation. By drawing on the deep cultural roots and landscapes of both Scotland and Yunnan, the building creates a sense of wonder and authenticity that visitors feel intuitively, even if it is never explicitly stated.'

(Image credit: Tian Fangfang)

oliarch.com