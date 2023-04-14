The Boatyard Hotel in Suzhou embraces the surrounding landscape
WJ Studio’s Boatyard Hotel in China takes its design cues from the nearby river
Blending into its surroundings, Boatyard Hotel is tucked away in the rural Wujiang District of Suzhou, China. Natural design codes define the minimalist architecture aesthetic of this boutique hospitality operation in the village of Shanwan, which is situated next to the region's river in an embrace of the surrounding landscape.
The Boatyard Hotel by WJ Studio
WJ Studio, led by founding partner Hu Zhile, is behind the design, which is centred around the water and the abundance of natural light. With its sculptural silhouette, from the high and low arched roofs reminiscent of the ships docked on the waterfront to the undulations of its black-roofed buildings, the hotel feels fluid and flowing.
Outside, guests are invited to absorb the atmosphere, with a floating island unobtrusively nestled in the dark and an arched trestle bridge absorbing the movement of the water. A bench, embellished with a recessed water pattern, makes a tranquil spot from which to observe.
It is a theme continued inside, with large floor-to-ceiling windows and a sunken pool flooded with light, which fluctuates with the weather. The blurring between outside and inside becomes explicit for visitors on their journey from the courtyard to the bedrooms, weaving them in and out on a carefully deviating path.
High, vaulted ceilings are also present in the guest rooms on the second floor, which encourage light to enter through slits that draw the eye upwards, a subtle foil for the windows with their panoramic views.
For WJ Studio, it is the natural culmination of an aesthetic that considers full process design, from planning to architecture and interior, landscape and operation, with the context of a space. The connections this approach offers between people and nature are a key element for the team.
