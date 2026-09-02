The Aotearoa New Zealand-based practice Fineline Architecture makes it into the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2026, our latest annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios from around the world.

Who: Fineline Architecture

‘A good project should help someone live a little better while asking as little as possible of the planet to do it,’ explain architects Magdalena Garbarczyk and Mathew Hay, founders of the Aotearoa New Zealand-based practice Fineline Architecture. Since its foundation in 2021, the firm has held itself to one simple standard: keep only what's necessary, choose materials that age honestly, and resist anything added for show.

(Image credit: Materiem Studio x Studio Indy)

‘We're motivated by the idea that architecture has to earn its place, both for the people who use it and the ground it sits on,’ says Garbarczyk and Hay. ‘We treat every commission, regardless of scale, as a chance to test that idea again.’

(Image credit: Materiem Studio x Studio Indy)

The practice is rooted in its unbroken connection to place, coupled with curiosity and the desire to continue researching ideas, as Hay explains: ‘Magdalena spent nine years in academic research before returning to practice, and we've stayed intentional about keeping research inside the work rather than leaving it at the university door.

(Image credit: Materiem Studio x Studio Indy)

‘It shows in how we test ideas: every project has to answer three questions before it's allowed to stay as it is. Is it necessary? What happens if we take it out? Can it be less? What survives that process tends to be quieter, more honest about its materials, and built to last rather than to impress.’

(Image credit: Materiem Studio x Studio Indy)

The duo works a lot with natural and bio-based materials, from using raw earth as a finish to straw and timber as a structure. They continue to experiment, testing what these materials can actually do rather than treating them as decoration. ‘That research keeps steering our work toward buildings that wear their age well, instead of ones that depend on constant upkeep to look right,’ they explain.

What: Sharlands House

Nestled in the artsy town of Nelson, on New Zealand’s South Island, sits Sharlands House – a renovation project by Fineline Architecture. Here, the architects considered natural materials and light to craft a new kitchen, which is both functional yet refined, equipped with a central island to entertain around.

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(Image credit: Materiem Studio x Studio Indy)

Other rooms that were reconfigured as part of the project are the laundry, bathroom, and connecting circulation spaces. This was achieved by moving walls to simplify movement through the home.

(Image credit: Materiem Studio x Studio Indy)

This new layout funnels light across the residence, which helps underline its organic material palette. Its simplicity shines through. The studio manages to capture the natural rhythms of daily life without adding unnecessary bells and whistles. The timber-lined spaces create cosy cocoons to retreat to, while the kitchen feels like a warm embrace when it glows in the late afternoon sun.

Sustainability is at the residence’s core. Solid timber and plywood were threaded throughout, chosen for durability and warmth. The whole project evokes a sense of familiarity, as if everything is as it should be. As if it has always been there.

(Image credit: Materiem Studio x Studio Indy)

Why: Architects Directory 2026

When the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory was conceived in 2000, it was built as our bespoke international index of emerging architectural talent. Now in its 25th edition, our annual listing of promising practices from across the globe (now comprising over 500 alumni) champions the best and most promising young studios - a snapshot of talent showcasing inspiring work from all corners of the Earth with an emphasis on the residential realm.

This year’s anniversary survey includes 30 young studios (one for each of the 30 years of Wallpaper*), from Australia , Bahrain, Benin, Brazil , Canada , Chile, China, Denmark , Ecuador, Ghana, Greece , France , Ivory Coast, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, India, Morocco , New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore , Spain, Switzerland , the UK, the USA, and Vietnam. Welcome to the promise, ideas and exciting architecture of the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2026.

(Image credit: Materiem Studio x Studio Indy)