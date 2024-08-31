Looking behind the green façade of L Architects’ House of Trees in Singapore

There is a quote that resonates deeply with L Architects' founder Lim Shing Hui. The late American architect Louis Kahn once said: ‘Every building must have its own soul.’ It is a sentiment the Singapore-based practice, part of the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2024 line-up, our annual listing of emerging studios, lives by.

Led by curiosity and offering a fresh perspective on seemingly mundane elements of architecture, the studio’s House of Trees is a testament to its mission to deliver soothing organic spaces, even in a dense, urban plot.

(Image credit: Khoo Guo Jie )

Who: L Architects

The boutique architecture studio was founded in 2016 by Lim Shing Hui. Based in Singapore, the practice focuses on creating homes that enhance the living experience. ‘Architecture has the power to evoke a wide range of emotions within us. You have to find the soul of the space,’ says Lim . ‘The search [for this] is what keeps me motivated. I believe that a good piece of architecture has the ability to touch the human soul, communicate messages, stir empathy and at the same time quietly delight – and this in itself transcends mere physical realms.’

The studio also believes it is important to stay rooted in its culture, in particular the experiences, cultural background and personal journey of its founder, allowing this to inform the shape and unique style of each residential design, giving it a distinct authorship.

(Image credit: Finbarr Fallon)

What: House of Trees

L Architects took on a commission to create a tranquil residence for its clients on a site located inland, in the heart of the Kovan neighbourhood. The project's challenge lay in its context. Set facing a busy six-lane highway that accommodates anything from double-decker buses to lorries and cars, the lot did not immediately evoke the serene sanctuary the clients envisioned, and the practice had to think smart. The answer came in forming a design strategy around bringing in the greenery of the outdoors.

The residence, which was once the clients’ childhood home, underwent an entire rebuild, transforming it into two semi-detached houses. Turning to the environment to inform its material selection, the studio implemented a porous living façade with planter boxes for trees and other flora to thrive in the tropical climate. The rich planting offers a framed view and contributes to the streetscape.

The interior is contemporary and minimal, with hints of wood underscoring an organic feel. A shared inner courtyard provides an even quieter escape. More vegetation is brought into the bathroom. The sunlit house is bright and airy, with its effortlessly indoor-outdoor environment.

(Image credit: Finbarr Fallon )

Why: Wallpaper* Architects Directory

Conceived in 2000 as an international index of emerging architectural talent, the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory is our annual listing of promising practices from across the globe. While always championing the best and most promising young studios, over the years, the project has showcased inspiring work with an emphasis on the residential realm. Now including more than 500 alumni, the Architects’ Directory is back for its 24th edition. Join us as we launch this year’s survey – 20 young studios from Australia, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Canada, China, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, India, New Zealand, Nigeria, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Tunisia, the UK, the USA, with plenty of promise, ideas and exciting architecture.

(Image credit: Khoo Guo Jie )

