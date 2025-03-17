Studio Tim Fu announces the ‘world’s first fully AI-driven architectural project’
The Zaha Hadid Architects alum has revealed the design for a collection of luxury villas on the shore of Lake Bled in Slovenia
Tim Fu, who exited Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) with a commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI in architecture, has unveiled the design of seven luxury villas in Slovenia that will fuse human creativity with AI.
Despite its futuristic scope, the 22,000 sq m development—which is being spearheaded by an undisclosed Slovenian philanthropist— represents the convergence of past and present. Fu will be building six new villas on the shores of Lake Bled in the Upper Carniolan region of Slovenia, while also restoring Vila Epos, a cultural monument designed by one of Slovenia’s most celebrated architects, Jože Plečnik, in 1909.
‘We’re at a crossroads, a moment of profound change,’ says Fu. ‘AI is igniting a revolution in design. By tapping into the creative potential of machine intelligence, we can bring this groundbreaking development to life with unmatched speed and precision.’
Studio Tim Fu, which is based in London, uses a range of AI-driven design tools, from generative models to algorithmic optimisation. For the Lake Bled development, the firm will be reimagining and reinterpreting traditional Slovenian motifs, many of which are seen in Vila Epos. A timber rizalit (a part of a building's facade that projects outwards, which is often taller than the main building), for example, will now serve as a striking atrium, framing views of Lake Bled. Plečnik’s century-old masterwork, therefore, serves as both inspiration and a data reference for the design.
The use of AI not only optimises design and ensures that the final product is as precise, sustainable and contextually sensitive as possible, it also accelerates the creative process. ‘One example of this is our diffusion visualisation workflow, where we can plan architectural programming while AI generates design options in real time,’ says Fu, who adds they can also optimise for factors like daylighting and room efficiency.
Nature, of course, is central to the project, which is set in Slovenia’s breathtaking Julian Alps. In fact, the client’s vision entailed a deeper connection with the environment. The villas are guided by biophilic principles, ushering in plenty of natural light and positioned around a central communal park.
This is a pivotal moment for architecture and AI. Of course, this isn’t the first time that AI has assisted in architectural projects, but this has, up until now, been ‘[explored] within a limited framework’, says Fu. ‘[We] establish AI holistically as a partner in the entire design process, from creative inputs to optimisation to critical problem-solving.’
The project interrogates the question of the extent to which AI can (and should) be used. Will AI replace human creativity? The studio says no: ‘We believe that technology should serve as a tool to enhance human ingenuity, not diminish it,’ Fu says.
‘The act of curation is key,’ he elaborates. ‘We dictate the direction of AI exploration; we curate the plethora of creative results; and we refine in the direction necessary to address technical requirements.’
Anna Solomon is Wallpaper*’s Digital Staff Writer, working across all of Wallpaper.com’s core pillars, with special interests in interiors and fashion. Before joining the team in 2025, she was Senior Editor at Luxury London Magazine and Luxurylondon.co.uk, where she wrote about all things lifestyle and interviewed tastemakers such as Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, Priya Ahluwalia, Zandra Rhodes and Ellen von Unwerth.
