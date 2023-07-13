Skagen’s watches inspired by a Danish island are a sustainable summer choice
Skagen’s new collection of watches, the Samsø Series, are crafted from upcycled materials
Sustainable watch design is given a Danish twist by Skagen, which looks to self-sufficient Samsø Island for inspiration for its latest watch.
The Samsø Series watches nod to Samsø Island’s rethink of its energy system, with its move from fossil fuels to renewable energy making it the world’s first renewable energy island. Skagen has reflected this commitment in the design of its watches, crafted from upcycled, ocean-bound plastic waste.
‘After learning about Samsø Island’s transformation, and how it resonated with Skagen's journey of increasing the mindfulness of our material usage in product development, we felt compelled to create a watch collection with impact in mind,’ says Ian Miller, Skagen global director of concept and design. ‘The new Samsø Series allows us to showcase all the different materials and processes we can implement in a single style. As our knowledge and material library grows, we’ll continue evolving collections with responsibility in mind.’
A solar-powered movement and fully recycled woven watch straps stay faithful to this ethos, encapsulated in four summery hues. ‘When working with materials that explore Earth-conscious components, many considerations, testing, thoughtfulness, and intention, are factored into the process,’ adds Miller. ‘Does it meet our high standards of durability? Will the colours endure? Will it weather exposure to the elements? Is the look timeless? Everything is factored in. With Samsø, we believe we’ve achieved all of the above.’
The solar movement, visible on the dial, has a useful power reserve of six months, once fully charged. ‘When taking in the landscape of Samsø Island, you can’t help but be moved by the momentum and efficiency of its approach to sustainability. The energy for all things good is powerful. Wind turbines and solar panels supply enough electricity to support the island’s residents. Knowing that, it was only natural that Samsø would be powered with solar technology.’
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
