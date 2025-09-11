Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons have zoned in on an edgy and unpredictable interpretation of fine jewellery in a new offering that celebrates contrasts. Defined by geometrical contradictions and bold strokes of colour, the Prada Fine Jewelry Couleur Vivante collection embodies a playful clash of forms.

Encompassing necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings, the collection juxtaposes gemstones in sorbet shades for jewellery that eschews uniformity, rethinking classical line bracelets and drop earrings with sharp cuts and asymmetrical pairings.

Gemstones, including amethyst, aquamarine, madeira citrine, pink morganite and oro verde peridot, are teased into sharp angles or softly rounded orbs, cutting a very modern silhouette when studding the sensual coils of bracelets or dangling from earlobes.

