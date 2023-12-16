Pianegonda brings a fresh spin to sterling silver jewellery

Some might recall that, back in the 1990s, the Italian jewellery brand Pianegonda was a name to be reckoned with when it came to silver. A favourite of Grace Jones and Naomi Campbell back then, the label has been building up a new, contemporary following with a growing collection of directional and memorable designs.

Under the creative direction of Betony Vernon, an American design veteran who fuses form and function, specifically in relation to the body, Pianegonda’s newest collections bring a fresh sensibility to everyday wear.

Statement silver jewellery from Pianegonda

(Image credit: Courtesy of Pianegonda)

‘The ethos of Pianegonda aims to empower the wearer,’ she says. ‘Sterling silver is the primary metal used for Pianegonda jewellery. I love to design silver jewels because [the metal] is lighter than gold and permits for bigger, bolder forms. I truly believe few brands are creating timeless, bold and collectible statement pieces [like] the ones I [have] created for Pianegonda. Statement pieces never go out of style.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Pianegonda)

Vernon’s approach is most apparent in the ‘Assoluto’ collection, a pared-back study in the circular form. Inspired by the infinite quality of the cosmos, which Vernon sees as the primordial source of life, she has imagined a motif that symbolises truth and the infinite potential for creativity in all of us. Comprised of 23 jewellery pieces that interpret molecular composition and the concept of the atom, the genderless collection experiments with highly polished sterling silver spheres and sculptural chains for a futuristic feel.

‘My design process is driven by vision, great craftsmanship and my desire to expand awareness, be it spatial, personal or stylistic. The “Assoluto” collection, or “Absolute”, is the first collection I designed for Pianegonda,’ she recalls. ‘I was inspired by the cosmos – the universal symbol of the perfect sphere lends so beautifully to celebrate the concept of oneness and the interdependence of all life in our biosphere.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Pianegonda)

While working with sterling silver remains at the core of Pianegonda, the brand recently introduced its first forays into 18ct gold by producing its “Assoluto” design in the lustrous metal. A series of stacking rings, paired with semi-precious stones such as violet amethyst, red agate, lapis lazuli and garnet, embody the brand’s take on delicate and refined design.

Vernon says, ‘Pianegonda has the rare characteristic of intersecting with many different worlds, from fashion to design, from contemporary to fine jewellery. I felt that it was important to highlight this by instigating the brand's evolution into the luxury sector. Gold is forever. Gold is a great investment. This encapsulates Pianegonda as a brand.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Pianegonda)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Pianegonda)