Pianegonda brings a fresh spin to sterling silver jewellery
Italian jewellery brand Pianegonda, under the creative direction of Betony Vernon, marries form and function with a genderless sensibility
Some might recall that, back in the 1990s, the Italian jewellery brand Pianegonda was a name to be reckoned with when it came to silver. A favourite of Grace Jones and Naomi Campbell back then, the label has been building up a new, contemporary following with a growing collection of directional and memorable designs.
Under the creative direction of Betony Vernon, an American design veteran who fuses form and function, specifically in relation to the body, Pianegonda’s newest collections bring a fresh sensibility to everyday wear.
Statement silver jewellery from Pianegonda
‘The ethos of Pianegonda aims to empower the wearer,’ she says. ‘Sterling silver is the primary metal used for Pianegonda jewellery. I love to design silver jewels because [the metal] is lighter than gold and permits for bigger, bolder forms. I truly believe few brands are creating timeless, bold and collectible statement pieces [like] the ones I [have] created for Pianegonda. Statement pieces never go out of style.’
Vernon’s approach is most apparent in the ‘Assoluto’ collection, a pared-back study in the circular form. Inspired by the infinite quality of the cosmos, which Vernon sees as the primordial source of life, she has imagined a motif that symbolises truth and the infinite potential for creativity in all of us. Comprised of 23 jewellery pieces that interpret molecular composition and the concept of the atom, the genderless collection experiments with highly polished sterling silver spheres and sculptural chains for a futuristic feel.
‘My design process is driven by vision, great craftsmanship and my desire to expand awareness, be it spatial, personal or stylistic. The “Assoluto” collection, or “Absolute”, is the first collection I designed for Pianegonda,’ she recalls. ‘I was inspired by the cosmos – the universal symbol of the perfect sphere lends so beautifully to celebrate the concept of oneness and the interdependence of all life in our biosphere.’
While working with sterling silver remains at the core of Pianegonda, the brand recently introduced its first forays into 18ct gold by producing its “Assoluto” design in the lustrous metal. A series of stacking rings, paired with semi-precious stones such as violet amethyst, red agate, lapis lazuli and garnet, embody the brand’s take on delicate and refined design.
Vernon says, ‘Pianegonda has the rare characteristic of intersecting with many different worlds, from fashion to design, from contemporary to fine jewellery. I felt that it was important to highlight this by instigating the brand's evolution into the luxury sector. Gold is forever. Gold is a great investment. This encapsulates Pianegonda as a brand.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Pei-Ru Keh is the US Editor at Wallpaper*. Born and raised in Singapore, she has been a New Yorker since 2013. Pei-Ru has held various titles at Wallpaper* since she joined in 2007. She currently reports on design, art, architecture, fashion, beauty and lifestyle happenings in the United States, both in print and digitally. Pei-Ru has taken a key role in championing diversity and representation within Wallpaper's content pillars and actively seeks out stories that reflect a wide range of perspectives. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two children, and is currently learning how to drive.
-
New Riedel glassware marks 50 years of its ‘Sommeliers’ series
New machine-made Riedel glassware replicates the intricacies of the original, handmade ‘Sommeliers’ series, shaped to enhance the drinking experience
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Christmas decorations with a design spin
Our annual edit of contemporary Christmas decorations features architect-designed festive ornaments and Christmas baubles by leading creatives
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
ODE is a sustainable label celebrating ancient embroidery and craft
‘It’s an ode to the artisans, their heritage, craft, and an ode to the hands,’ says ODE founder Larissa Von Planta, whose label sees upcycled vintage garments adorned with centuries-old embroidery from craftspeople in the Middle East
By Mazzi Odu Published