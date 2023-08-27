‘Punk meets brutalism’: discover super-cool jewellery brand Peruffo
Peruffo’s award-winning jewellery offers a playful take on form
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Italian brand Peruffo plays with fluid shapes and unexpected proportions for offbeat, design-led jewellery.
The brand is quickly becoming a favourite of jewellery aficionados, recently picking up awards including Best Debut Brand at this year’s Couture Show in Las Vegas for a unique gold and blue agate stud collar necklace. ‘This piece is the result of a disruptive aesthetic that has been built throughout the entire creative journey of Peruffo where, concisely put, punk meets brutalism,’ says the brand’s CEO Enrico Peruffo. ‘It combines concepts and shapes from our “Studs” and “Slide” collections, with the repetition of moving elements featuring our brand symbol – the pyramid stud. Marta [Martino, our creative director] really wanted to go to a bold extreme this time and have the opportunity to blend the sharp and radical aesthetics of Peruffo in one statement piece.’
Creating the flexible curves of the award-winning necklace was not without its challenges: ‘Given its size and volume it was very difficult to create the aesthetic look and make it easy to wear. We were able to give a perfect curvature to the necklace, designing each single module separately, so that it would make the necklace movable and flexible, therefore fitting comfortably on any neck.’
The piece joins established collections ‘Studs’ and ‘Slide’, which embody this modernist movement. ‘In our view, contemporary jewellery must expand the scene of the current arts and rethink the very idea of projects, through constant influences coming from creative contexts such as fashion, arts and architecture,’ Peruffo adds. ‘That’s why we have all the people on our Peruffo team coming from different industries outside of goldsmithing. Added to this we combine a very high level of technical expertise and more than 45 years of experience in gold manufacturing in our company.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
Suzuki by Kengo Kuma in Singapore serves up sushi in a garden
Suzuki by Kengo Kuma launches at the Mondrian hotel in Singapore, serving sushi in a Japanese garden setting
By Daven Wu Published
-
Marine house on the west coast of Canada offers a serene collection of living spaces
Openspace Architecture’s Marine House is a meticulously crafted and unashamedly modern design that makes the most of its waterside site in West Vancouver
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
‘He challenged the way we see things’: JW Anderson’s collaboration with Michael Clark has arrived
The JW Anderson x Michael Clark collection sees designer Jonathan Anderson pay homage to the radical British dancer and choreographer who rose to prominence in the 1980s
By Jack Moss Published