Braun and Kith rethink classic clock design

One of the world’s most famous clock designs has been given a contemporary rethink in a new collaboration between Braun and lifestyle brand Kith, which together have produced the Kith for Braun BC17 Wall Clock.

A reinterpretation of the original piece designed in the late 1980s by Dieter Rams and Dietrich Lubs, the clock stays faithful to its clean minimalism. ‘Its strength is in its simplicity, so the tact was very important,’ says Kith founder Ronnie Fieg. ‘We layered in a subtle Kith monogram pattern to the face that you can really only see when up close or in certain light. We also applied our signature Kith Palette in a very tasteful way by recolouring the dial numbers and tipping the hands. These small but impactful changes were how we were able to incorporate our design ethos into a product that I love.’

Kith for Braun BC17 Wall Clock

(Image credit: Braun x Kith)

An understated gradient of hues on the dial numbers is the only pop of colour on the new limited-edition version, available in black and white. ‘Simplistic clean design which prioritises form, function and clarity are key Braun design elements,’ add the Braun team. ‘Taking the original and giving it a completely unique personality as a “Kith for Braun” clock, changing as little as possible, is not as easy as it looks but detail is everything. The small detail changes from the original can be seen throughout the clock, but together as a final piece of work, hanging on the wall, it’s unmistakeably Braun. The grading of colour Pantones that make up the minute track all around the clock and the individual hour digits was the most difficult part of the process. Each one grades across individual Kith signature Pantones, giving that design detail that Kith has become renowned for.’

(Image credit: Braun x Kith)

For Kith, reworking a classic design was an enjoyable challenge. ‘With each partnership, I consider how we can continue to dimensionalise our brand and build out this world for our community,’ says Fieg. ‘Whether that is our take on a Coca-Cola bottle or a car with BMW. That is what makes us a lifestyle brand. So, when Braun approached us for a partnership, it provided the opportunity to touch on a different lifestyle element we hadn’t [tackled] yet, and I’ve always been a fan of Dieter Rams’ design philosophies.’

