In Kavant & Sharart fine jewellery, Asian heritage meets art deco influences
The new Kavant & Sharart fine jewellery collection puts a structured spin on a classic
For founders of fine jewellery brand Kavant & Sharart, and real-life couple, Nuttapon (Kenny) and Shar-Linn Liew, jewellery design is an intertwining of their Asian heritage and art deco influences.
It is a combination celebrated in their new collection ‘Kaleidoscope’, which references the clean lines of Swedish artist Hilma Af Klint’s work with its sculptural silhouettes. ‘The “Kaleidoscope” series is inspired by abstract art, and especially Hilma Af Klint's Altarpiece, which reminds us of what you see when looking through a kaleidoscope,’ Shar-Linn Liew tells us. ‘The colours and geometric shapes are beaming with energy, truly impactful, and stir one’s imagination. We were drawn by the beauty of her work, seemingly modern and forward.’
Earrings, necklaces and rings nod to Klint’s works, playing with geometric shapes to create structured forms in gold and diamonds.
Despite the measured proportions, the jewellery boasts a functional fluidity. ‘It is indeed highly structural but we need the collection to be equally wearable,’ Liew adds. ‘The key is in the design of the mechanism and how each piece is joined and connected to the next. That is what we consider wearable art, comfortable on the skin and the eyes. It takes much more time and effort when you wish for something to be fully articulated.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
Tour midcentury gem Fisher House’s 21st century facelift in Melbourne
The midcentury Fisher House by Australian designer Alistair Knox in Melbourne gets a contemporary facelift by Adriana Hanna
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Art SG 2024: what to see at Southeast Asia’s biggest art fair
Art SG returns for its second year with a rich international roster of artists and galleries
By Daven Wu Published
-
Trevarefabrikken is a contemporary Nordic escape embracing its industrial past
Reinvigorated under the creative eye of Jonathan Tuckey Design, Trevarefabrikken offers a holistic retreat that blurs past and present
By Sophie Axon Published