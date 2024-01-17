In Kavant & Sharart fine jewellery, Asian heritage meets art deco influences

For founders of fine jewellery brand Kavant & Sharart, and real-life couple, Nuttapon (Kenny) and Shar-Linn Liew, jewellery design is an intertwining of their Asian heritage and art deco influences.

It is a combination celebrated in their new collection ‘Kaleidoscope’, which references the clean lines of Swedish artist Hilma Af Klint’s work with its sculptural silhouettes. ‘The “Kaleidoscope” series is inspired by abstract art, and especially Hilma Af Klint's Altarpiece, which reminds us of what you see when looking through a kaleidoscope,’ Shar-Linn Liew tells us. ‘The colours and geometric shapes are beaming with energy, truly impactful, and stir one’s imagination. We were drawn by the beauty of her work, seemingly modern and forward.’

(Image credit: Kavant & Sharart)

Earrings, necklaces and rings nod to Klint’s works, playing with geometric shapes to create structured forms in gold and diamonds.

Despite the measured proportions, the jewellery boasts a functional fluidity. ‘It is indeed highly structural but we need the collection to be equally wearable,’ Liew adds. ‘The key is in the design of the mechanism and how each piece is joined and connected to the next. That is what we consider wearable art, comfortable on the skin and the eyes. It takes much more time and effort when you wish for something to be fully articulated.’

kavantandsharart.com