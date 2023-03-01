Discover jewellery studio Stud’s eclectic curation of vintage earrings

An everyday staple is rethought by London-based editor Ben Perdue, who puts the spotlight on the simple earrings with his jewellery studio, Stud.

Perdue sources an eclectic collection of used and vintage one-off pieces in 9ct or 18ct gold, keeping the spirit of goldsmithing alive with a focus on quality materials and offbeat design.

‘The stud is a simple way to say a lot about yourself through design and materials,’ Perdue says. ‘I’ve explored lots of different versions of myself over the years through my earrings, from repurposed body jewellery and knock-off silver Nike ticks to solitaire diamonds and solid gold hoops. But when you think about where to find something that a bit of thought has gone into – especially if you just want one piece, not a pair – the choices are limited. It’s always felt a bit overlooked.’

Stud earrings: a curated collection

Perdue addresses this with Stud, creating a considered curation of pieces that celebrate an original aesthetic. ‘The biggest thing that takes time is finding pieces for Stud that have something about them,’ he adds. ‘They need to stand apart in a way that might only be noticeable up close. Things that trigger a memory or favourite reference. They have to be well put-together: [think] precious metals and real materials, like fine jewellery bar the semi-precious gemstones. And each should feel like a discovery, like something you can imagine never taking out again. The search is everything.’

Currently, Stud focuses on deadstock, pre-owned and vintage pieces, but Perdue is keen to commission young designers in the future, growing the brand into a cultural platform. ‘Jewellery is essentially ambivalent to gender, but I like playing with what can be thought of traditionally as more masculine styles by looking beyond the usual materials,’ he says of the aesthetic we can expect. ‘Or ramping up size and scale for more impact. I love gold but mixing it with semi-precious stones introduces colour and texture in exciting ways. It expands the potential for storytelling, even more so when the piece has a history too. Reframed in a new context these vintage elements feel contemporary again.’

