Elegant his and hers watches make romantic gifts all year round

Traditionally a romantic nod to a shared lifetime, his and hers watches can make sentimental tokens. Stay off cheesy territory with a focus on classic pieces that ascribe to clean design principles. Here is our pick of pieces that will look good for years to come.

His and hers watches for elegant gifts

Hublot

(Image credit: Hublot)

The Hublot Classic Fusion in original yellow gold finds the right balance between sporty and elegant. Originally making its debut in the 1980s, its rubber strap redrew the parameters of what fine watchmaking could be. This new piece, available in three sizes, will suit everyone.

Tag Heuer

(Image credit: Tag Heuer)

The perfect everyday watch, the Tag Heuer Aquaracer is built to last. The women’s version is stainless steel, with a streamlined 30mm case, and has a shimmering silver sunray dial, while a men’s version comes in a range of deep hues.

Montblanc

(Image credit: Montblanc)

The Montblanc Star Legacy watches nod to the pocket watches the company produced in the late 19th and early 20th century. A classic dial, available in both 43mm and 32mm, is here given a warmth with rose gold Roman numerals.

Vacheron Constantin

(Image credit: Vacheron Constantin )

Vacheron Constantin is the master of simple elegance, perfectly encapsulated in the Patrimony collection, which cuts a sleek silhouette. Available with a bezel speckled in diamonds, or without for purists, the watch comes in both 36.5mm and 40mm to suit all wrist sizes.