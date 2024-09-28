Giorgio Armani’s new fine jewellery is in full bloom

Georgio Armani's latest fine jewellery collection is delicately floral, with a rare jasmine flower as its muse. The new collection is designed to signify different interpretations of a timeless and elegant style, which can be amplified through sophisticated statement pieces.

The new ‘Blanche’ collection is composed of a necklace, earrings, ear cuff and rings. The silhouettes of the designs are taken from the dainty Sambac jasmine, which is a slow-growing flower native to Asia, and first cultivated in Italy in the 15th century.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Giorgio Armani)

The collection is an artistic example of delicate, handcrafted luxury, with each piece nodding to an organic form. For the necklace, a small flower crafted in cloudy agate with a central pavé feature sits on the front of a semi-rigid chain in Armani gold. Encrusted with 76 brilliant-cut diamonds and a drop-shaped peridot detail to form a tiny leaf, it shines in the absolute elegance of its material and design.

The jasmine flower design is also replicated in a matching ring with leaf detailing, while earrings nod to the curvature of the stem of the flower and its leaf, which is designed to fall around the ear. Expertly crafted by goldsmiths, the new pieces, which complement the fashion house’s existing jewellery families, will be available from Giorgio Armani boutiques in major cities worldwide as of October 2024.

