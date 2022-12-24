All that glitters: Panerai presents its first gold watch

Classic watches (opens in new tab) are given the golden touch in the hands of Panerai, which has rethought the Panerai Luminor Due TuttoOro watch collection in gold for the first time.

‘Precious materials have always been a territory of development for Panerai,’ says Panerai CEO Jean-Marc Pontroué. ‘In particular, the Goldtech alloy has been created and patented to express Panerai’s DNA in the precious business.’

The deep red of the metal is a result of both the patented material’s high copper content and platinum, the rich hue an elegant foil for the juxtaposition of brushed and polished metal. ‘In addition to its intense tone, the metal boasts heightened resistance to oxidation,’ Pontroué adds.

The first Panerai gold watch

(Image credit: Panerai)

Other design codes of the Panerai Luminor Due TuttoOro nod to the distinctive Panerai aesthetic which runs throughout the collections. ‘The legacy of the brand’s renowned crown protection device contributes to the bracelet’s design, as each mesh takes the profile of the iconic shape,’ Pontroué tells us. ‘The Luminor Due TuttoOro also features other iconic codes of Panerai like the sandwich dial, a common denominator for all our watches ensuring the best of readability in all light conditions.’

This new Panerai gold watch, available in both white and a deep marine blue, marks a change of direction for the company, which originally created steel watches, and later titanium as well as other precious materials. ‘It took a while to reach the right level of design and technicism in the development of a metal bracelet fully made in Goldtech. The result is spectacular.’

