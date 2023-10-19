In the sensual Ferragamo Curve watch classic codes are given a modern edge

Creative director of Ferragamo, Maximilian Davis, was keen to aim for a sensual modernity when creating his first watch with the brand, and the Ferragamo Curve, with its elongated oval case, more than meets the brief.

(Image credit: Ferragamo)

Introducing the Ferragamo Curve

‘When designing I like to have the same approach across all categories,’ Davis says on how he approached the design. ‘Making sure we maintain classicism with an element of unexpectedness. For me the silhouette, the harmony of volumes, is very important in my pieces and in this watch I tried to recreate these values. Although the challenge was not easy because the dimensions of a watch are really small, I tried to think about the aesthetics but also about its function and reading, stripping it of any superfluous frill.’

(Image credit: Ferragamo)

The result eschews adornment, instead focusing on a streamlined form and clean colours, with the piece available in all-black or with a yellow gold, silver or black sunray dial. A leather strap in black or Ferragamo red coils seductively around the wrist.

Adds Davis: ‘[The challenges were] the reduced dimensions we enter into to design a watch, and the creation of a piece that can have a longer life than the seasonal themes of a collection... so to take Ferragamo's codes and synthesise them in a more solid and "timeless" way.’

Ultimately, the project has been an enjoyable one. ‘I am excited to launch my first watch. The curve reflects the design and sensual style infused in my collections. I wanted it to feel playful, but also desirable as an object.’

