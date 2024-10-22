Don't miss the Bvlgari-sponsored notable ancient art collection at the Louvre

‘Masterpieces from the Torlonia Collection’, supported by Bvlgari, is currently on show at the Louvre

white marble bust
Bust of a drunken satyr, from the Tortonia collection, on public view at the Louvre
(Image credit: Courtesy of Fondazione Torlonia)
The Torlonia Marbles, encompassing over 100 statues, is the largest private collection of preserved ancient Greek and Imperial Roman sculptures to date. Named after the Torlonia princes in Rome who assembled the collection throughout the nineteenth century, the collection has recently been subject to an intricate restoration process and is now available to view for the first time outside of Italy, at the Louvre in Paris, the first stop on a world tour. The exhibition, organised by the Louvre Museum with the Italian Ministry of Culture and the Fondazione Torlonia, is supported by Bulgari as major patron.

white statues

La Fanciulla da Vulci, from Collection Torlonia

(Image credit: Courtesy of Fondazione Torlonia)

‘It’s a beautiful art with a very long history,’ says Bulgari CEO, Jean Christophe Babin, on why the cause was a natural one to support, pointing out the parallels between the art forms. ‘The art of the restorer is a bit like the art of the high jeweller - as we say, in Italian, it is an intelligent dance. You need to recreate the missing part of the body from original pieces.’

‘Masterpieces from the Torlonia Collection' is on show at the Louvre until 11 November 2024

louvre.fr

This article appears in the November 2024 issue of Wallpaper* , available in print on newsstands from 11 October, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

white statues

Hestia Giustiniani from Collection Torlonia

(Image credit: Courtesy of Fondazione Torlonia)

white statues

Il Vecchio di Otricoli_Milieu from Collection Torlonia

(Image credit: Courtesy of Fondazione Torlonia)

white statues

Il Caprone_IIe from Collection Torlonia

(Image credit: Courtesy of Fondazione Torlonia)
Hannah Silver

Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels. 

