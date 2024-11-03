Umbrian castle hotel Reschio seduces with 1,000 years of history, now explored in a new book

Nestled within the lush landscape of Umbria – a region known as the 'green heart' of Italy – is Reschio, a 3,700-acre pastoral estate with a 1,000-year-old castle at its core. It has observed twists and turns of history, from the passage of pilgrims, interest from emperors and popes, world wars, mass migration, and today, as a boutique hotel, boasts a star-studded guestbook full of names of those seeking an escape from Hollywood.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rizzoli)

Exploring its past and present, writer and journalist Steven King and publisher Rizzoli present Reschio: The First Thousand Years, an archival account of the Italian history that is embedded in this grand estate.

Reschio: The First Thousand Years

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rizzoli)

Reschio was purchased in 1994 by Count Antonio Bolza, and in the years since, his son, London-trained architect Count Benedikt Bolza, and his wife, Donna Nencia Corsini, have reimagined and restored over half of the estate's 50 ruined buildings, while working alongside owners of other properties to make sure authentic design is celebrated throughout.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rizzoli)

Carefully selected antiques, vintage furniture and artwork now adorn eight houses that are available to rent across the estate, each with its own charm and character. At the end of May 2021, the estate opened its 36-room Reschio Hotel; restored within the walls of the tenth-century castle, it includes a farm-to-table restaurant, a bathhouse spa and an equestrian centre.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rizzoli)

Bound in linen and presenting more than 200 images, the new book offers an A to Z history of Reschio, documenting lesser-known details and ‘behind the scenes’ insight into the estate. Through chapters with titles including ‘King and Queen of Italy’ and ‘Nostalgia’, readers are immersed in its history and more recent transformation.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rizzoli)

Those who want to go beyond the pages can book a stay at the hotel, or in the restored estate houses. Count Bolza is behind the crafting of each space, from interiors to landscape design. Working with design studio BB for Reschio, he presented hand-drawn furniture and lighting designs, which were handcrafted in the local town, adding a bespoke touch. The estate’s charm and Italian authenticity guarantee a stay as unique as the landscape it's set within.

To purchase Reschio: The First Thousand Years, or book a stay, visit reschio.com

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rizzoli)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rizzoli)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rizzoli)