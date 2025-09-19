It’s been a season of renewal for the glamorous Monte-Carlo Beach Club, following a complete redesign by French interior designer Dorothée Delaye, who also drew on her knowledge of texture and colour to refresh the club’s restaurant, Le Deck. Soon afterwards, we saw Jacquemus bring a dose of Provençal panache to the venue, via a summer-long pop-up inspired by the label’s collection ‘La Croisière’, unveiled in Paris in January.

Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort introduces Diamond Suite Eleven

(Image credit: Courtesy of Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort)

Now comes Diamond Suite Eleven, an atmospheric perch on the 11th floor of the hotel, one of the most compelling vantage points from which to take in the liveliness that characterises the area. The opening joins the namesake family of suites that are part of the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer, which encompasses four high-end hotels: Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo, Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort, and Monte-Carlo Beach.

French designer and scenographer Olivier Antoine was given 195 sq m (including a 21 sq m terrace) to conceptualise a poised retreat aligned with the design codes that define Monegasque hospitality. The Mediterranean setting inspires the two-bedroom suite’s soft, natural shades of deep blue and golden sand. Materials and furnishings continue the theme: natural stone floors pair beautifully with eucalyptus grey and lagoon blue woodwork, while marble bathrooms are fitted with Bisazza glass mosaic shower-hammams.

Guests of Diamond Suite Eleven enjoy benefits ranging from round-trip transfers from Nice Côte d’Azur International Airport to a personalised welcome from Michelin-starred chef Marcel Ravin, whose two-Michelin-starred Blue Bay menu is also available in-suite. Seasonal privileges include access to Balinese-style sun beds at the resort’s Sea Bay, which offers direct access to the sea and the Larvotto marine reserve, or Cocoon Bay, a lagoon-style outdoor pool.

The Monte-Carlo Bay Hotel & Resort is located at 40 Av. Princesse Grâce, 98000 Monaco.