Amarla Hotel in Panama City captivates with its leafy rooftop oasis

Boutique hotel Amarla is the latest design-led hospitality offering to open in Panama City’s Unesco-designated historic district, Casco Viejo, and exudes a peaceful and relaxed atmosphere that makes it an oasis in this central location.

Amarla Hotel, a home away from home in Panama City

Within easy reach of attractions such as the Canal Museum, Cathedral Basilica Metropolitana, and Molas Museum, Amarla offers eight rooms that combine the historic appeal of the colonial-era mansion with contemporary chic.

Founders British entrepreneurs Asher Warr and Robin Faulkner have focused on ‘purity’ as a watchword for every detail. Panamanian craftsmen were enlisted to translate the country’s artisan scene into all design aspects, creating a tropical, earthy ambiance and dynamic social spaces.

The hotel is an urban oasis, its giant palms and vertical gardens blossoming with jasmine and orchids, contrasting with the centuries-old walls of this historic property. Purpose and craftsmanship guide the rustically styled rooms and suites, with details including hand-decorated coffee cups painted by a Panamanian tribe, and hand-spun textiles draped over the beds.

Photographs by Phoebe Montague are featured in every room, showcasing the natural, cultural, and human beauty of Panama. Along with locally sourced treasures, the hotel also incorporates elements from around the world, such as Moroccan brassware in the bathrooms, Indonesian silk in the British-made kimonos, and Portuguese linens.

The in-house restaurant Kaandela combines Panamanian cuisine with Amarla’s unique design and architectural expression, while the bar offers a spirited South American selection of mezcals and coffee. Cocktails are best sipped on the rooftop, overlooking the trendier-by-the-day Casco Viejo.

The hotel has a big focus on authentic experiences that ensure ‘guests leave feeling better than when they arrive’, and features a dedicated wellness space with a certified instructor, who leads guests through a series of breathwork, meditation, and yoga sessions; follow with a dip in the rooftop Jacuzzi, ideally with a cleansing herb-packed smoothie in hand.

