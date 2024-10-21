Cathay Pacific’s new business class Aria Suites take flight

It’s no secret that the competition in the airline industry is a tiresome battle. From Qatar Airways – best known for its QSuites that come with a sliding door – to Finnair’s innovative, sustainably-focused seats that don’t recline, airlines are constantly on the lookout for new ways to entice. Throw in top-shelf champagne, caviar, and chef-created food menus, alongside high thread count sheets and ergonomic mattresses, and the question is: how do you stand out from the crowd?

Cathay Pacific introduces swanky new business class suites

Aria Suites top view (Image credit: Courtesy of Cathay Pacific)

The latest to elevate its offering is Cathay Pacific, with the Hong Kong airline investing over HK$100 billion (around £10 million) to improve the customer experience and strengthen the city as an international hub. The first reveal amongst its ambitions plans is a top-to-toe makeover of its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which includes a refreshed Economy class cabin, a new Premium Economy, and – the jewel in the crown - the much-anticipated Aria Business Class Suites.

Unfolding over 45 seats in the current Cathay Pacific 1-2-1 herringbone layout, the new offering, at first glance, might not be the most revolutionary, but once ensconced, the new look and thoughtful details are a vast improvement that clearly puts the customer first and feels like an extension of what Cathay is all about. ‘The key design philosophy around Aria Suite, as well as across the aircraft, is “Human Centric Design”,’ says Vivan Lo, the GM of Customer Experience & Design. ‘We have listened to our customers and kept them top of mind during every phase of the design process. Catering for their needs has been the key touchstone for every decision.’

Aria Suites top view (Image credit: Courtesy of Cathay Pacific)

Aria Suites side view (Image credit: Courtesy of Cathay Pacific)

Revealed through soft ambient lighting, suede walls, natural wool fabrics in muted tones of Cathay’s signature green colour, and gold accents – alongside a sliding door for added privacy – the cocoon-like result is thoughtful and refined. ‘We wanted to reimagine Business Class in a way that feels more personal, almost like stepping into a carefully crafted space that’s been designed as an art form, where every detail speaks to comfort and thoughtfulness,’ says Lo.

Alongside amenities by skincare brand Bamford, and ample stowage, such as a sliding drawer on the console for valuables, other smart additions include wireless charging, and a 24-inch ultra-high definition TV screen, which can be paired with personal headphones via Bluetooth. All of this is enhanced by newly-designed lavatories – the status of which you can see from your screen – complimentary WI-Fi, and a gallery of pieces by artists such as Koon Wai Bong, Elaine Chiu, and Gordon Cheung, who all have a connection to Hong Kong.

Aria Suites ottoman (Image credit: Courtesy of Cathay Pacific)

Aria Suites display (Image credit: Courtesy of Cathay Pacific)

With the plan to retrofit 30 Boeing 777-300ER aircrafts at a rate of about one per month, long-haul flights will start in January 2025, firmly cementing Cathay Pacific’s spot in the international aviation space.

flights.cathaypacific.com

Aria Suites door (Image credit: Courtesy of Cathay Pacific)

Aria Suites halo lighting (Image credit: Courtesy of Cathay Pacific)

Aria Suites tray table (Image credit: Courtesy of Cathay Pacific)

Aria Suites seat control (Image credit: Courtesy of Cathay Pacific)