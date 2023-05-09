VanMoof S4 and X4 city bikes set new standards for design and desirability

The new VanMoof S4 and X4 e-bikes build on the Dutch company’s 13 years of experience. We’ve noted before that models like the S3, X3 and V e-bikes combined rugged looks with a pared-back, ultra-minimalist design approach, creating machines that are as simple as they are stylish.

The new S4 and X4 advance the VanMoof aesthetic, with four new colours (Purple Fog, Sunbeam Yellow, Foam Green and Evergreen) as well as uprated specification and security. The latter is taken care of by VanMoof’s Kick Lock system, which you tap to secure the rear wheel and turn on the alarm. You can also lock down the bike remotely and track it using GPS.

Performance is a step up from the S3, with 59 Nm of boost for quick getaways ahead of motorised traffic, and the projected maximum range is around 150km. Uprated software and sensors helps eke out the extra distance, as well as providing the seamless delivery of electric power to your pedalling.

VanMoof keep things simple by including a phone mount on the handlebars so you can use your device for navigation (with the bespoke VanMoof app) and there are bigger hydraulic brakes to slow the fourth generation machine swiftly and safely.

The smaller X4 has a lower crossbar for easier mounting and slightly smaller wheels, but otherwise both bikes share the same tech spec. Extras include a front carrier for the S4, a front basket for the X4 and rear racks for both bikes, all made out of aluminium and giving a theoretical max cargo weight of 25kg.

Finally, VanMoof offers a unique subscription ‘Bike Hunter’ service that promises to track down and recover your bike in the unlikely event its security is beaten, or replace it like for like.

Since being set up in 2009 by Taco and Ties Carlier, VanMoof has parlayed the experience gained from being an early entrant in the sector into a global community of enthusiasts. The company has a presence in 50 cities around the world, and only sells direct to customers.

VanMoof S4 & X4, from £2,198, VanMoof.com (opens in new tab)