Gallic automotive luxury and craft come to the fore in the unique Presidential DS N°8
DS Automobiles has created a new conveyance for President Macron. This one-off DS N°8 continues a long tradition of supplying cars to the presidency
This is the new Presidential DS N°8. Other heads of state can prove remarkable fickle when it comes to automotive brand loyalty, but Citroën - and its sister brand DS - has worked hard to keep in with the occupant of the Élysée Palace over the decades. From Charles de Gaulle’s favourite conveyance, the original 1950s Citroën DS, through to the majestic custom-built Citroën SM Présidentielle model, two of which were created for President Georges Pompidou and remain in the Palace garages, Citroën and DS are best associated with official business.
Jacques Chirac also favoured Citroëns, particularly the stretched CX Prestige, and François Hollande rattled around in an armoured Citroën C6, having ridden in a bespoke Citroën DS5 Hybrid4 during his inauguration. Valéry Giscard d'Estaing (Peugeot), François Mitterrand (Renault) and Nicolas Sarkozy (Peugeot) all went against the grain, however. In addition to a fleet that includes a Renault Rafale, Peugeot 5008 and Renault Espace, Emmanuel Macron returned to the fray with a unique convertible DS 7 Crossback, known as the DS 7 Élysée. DS hopes the arrival of the new Presidential DS N°8 will usher in fresh era of partnership.
The DS N°8 was revealed late last year as an all-electric flagship for Stellantis’s French luxury brand, which took its name and ethos from the big Citroën limousines favoured by Charles de Gaulle. This one-off car was presented for use at the 8 May 1945 Armistice Remembrance events, ahead of it going on general sale in September this year.
Noting that the model makes Macron the ‘world’s first President of a Republic to have a 100% electric official car,’ the ultra-bespoke Presidential No.8 is resplendent in deep Sapphire Blue, with a grille painted in the colours of the French Tricolore. Another essential presidential addition are the flag holders mounted on the front bumpers.
Inside, DS has teamed up with a number of traditional French craftspeople, including the straw marquetry of Ateliers Lison de Caunes, a Parisian workshop responsible for the fan patterns on the dashboard and door trim. Dream Blue satin panels were sourced from Métaphores, a sister company to Hermès, while the pleated textile found on the door cards was created by Atelier Lognon, one of the hundreds of companies in 19M, a cultural and creative space in Paris’s 19th arrondissement initiated by Chanel.
DS Automobiles’ own team of upholsterers were set to work on the Presidential’s seats, which include Alcantara and Nappa leather. There’s an audio system from DS’s preferred supplier, Focal, whilst the all-important armouring has been undertaken by Centigon. Naturally no details are available, save for the declaration that ‘Centigon has put its expertise into Presidential DS N°8, to make it compatible for use by the President of the Republic.’ The brand compatability is also not in question.
DS N°8, available Q4 2025, DSAutomobiles.com, @DS_Automobiles
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
