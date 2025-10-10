Two new portable projectors from Wanbo and Soundcore showcase extremes of scale
The ultra-compact Wanbo Dali 1 goes up against Soundcore’s mighty Nebula X1 Pro mobile theatre system
Projector technology has stealthily increased in capability and quality over the course of the decade. It's now reached the point where doing away with a conventional screen is a sensible option, especially if you're looking to maximise a small space or strip the presence of screens out of a living space or bedroom.
To highlight the extremes of available tech we’ve found two new projectors at opposite ends of the scale, even though both lay a claim to portability. First up is the ultra-compact Dali 1 from Chinese brand Wanbo. Offering a maximum screen size of 100 inches and a more achievable 40-inch screen (the throw ratio is a medium 1.25:1 – for every 1 foot of image width the projector needs to be 1.25 feet away), it supports HD (1280 x 720).
In this age of 4K streaming, that’s on the low end of image quality, and the sound – allocated to twin 5W speakers – isn’t exactly going to replicate the cinema experience either. Audiophiles might want to stream wirelessly to Bluetooth speakers or headphones or even use the 3.5mm audio jack to plug the Dali 1 into a regular system.
With that said, any additional paraphernalia lessens the little white cube’s size advantage. Weighing in at less than a kilogram, the Android-based Dali 1 doesn’t skimp on features. Switch it on and an automatic screen adaptation sequence will run to sort out size, shape and focus of the image. Key streaming platforms can be accessed directly from the device, which can also mirror your phone screen via AirPlay.
For a more grandiose experience, consider the Nebula X1 Pro, billed as the ‘world's first mobile theatre station with 4K laser projection.’ On board this mighty wheeled machine (which weighs in at nearly 33kg) are four speakers and two integral sub-woofers.
The front pair of speakers fold out to create a true stereo image, while two additional wireless surround speakers are stowed at the rear and can be placed to create a massive soundstage with Dolby Atmos compatibility. The audio system has a total output of 400 watts, and the wireless speakers have eight hours of battery life and charge when docked.
The X1 Pro projects up to a maximum size of 300 inches (25 feet), with a full suite of adaptive image settings to control brightness and alignment. Soundcore also offers a 200-inch inflatable screen if you don’t have a handy wall (or sail) to project onto. Soundcore claims near-silent operation thanks to an internal liquid cooling system, and the X1 Pro comes with Google TV built in. An HDMI port allows access to virtually all other sources. Now all you need is the space.
Wanbo Dali 1, £129, Amazon.co.uk
Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro, $4,999.99, pre-orders via Kickstarter.com, Soundcore.com
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
