Three new coffee makers for a contemporary brew, from a casual cup to a full-on branded espresso

We’ve rounded up three new coffee makers that offer different ways of doling out your daily dose of caffeine, from a modern manual marvel to an innovative high-tech coffee machine, and a high-end home experience that promises all the bells and whistles of the traditional Italian coffee shop.

AeroPress Premium

For many coffee-lovers, the answer to the perfect cup isn’t about hissing steam, valves and nozzles, but the simple pleasure of the AeroPress. Just about to celebrate its 20th birthday, this incredibly basic device was created by the engineer Alan Adler (also the inventor of the Aerobie flying ring) as the ultimate one-cup coffee maker. Now there’s a new AeroPress Premium, which forswears the original’s high-grade plastic in favour of glass, stainless steel and aluminium. You also get a scoop and a stirrer, enhancing the coffee-making ritual still further.

AeroPress Premium, $149.95, AeroPress.com, @Aeropress

Jura C8 Coffee Machine

For a step up in sophistication, Swiss manufacturer Jura has launched the C8, a countertop device it’s billing as its first ‘premium economy coffee machine’. Cut down in scale but not in scope, the C8 is a bean-to-cup machine that offers four coffee types – coffee, espresso, cappuccino and latte macchiato – with a push-button interface. The more tech-savvy can install the company’s JURA Operating Experience (or to give it its slightly cringey acronym, JOE), which will let you kick-start the coffee-making process from your Apple Watch or smartphone.

Jura C8, £895, Jura.com, @JURA_coffee

Porsche x La Marzocco

For a truly premium experience, and a heavily branded one at that, consider the new Linea Micra espresso machine by La Marzocco in collaboration with Porsche. The Micra is already a pretty magnificent machine, with a compact footprint but all the power of a commercial device. La Marzocco, which has been in the coffee business since 1927, already supplies the machine in a range of colours, but the 911 units of the Porsche edition come in two new colourways, a sober Slate Grey Neo and the iconic Martini Racing livery.

It’s a curious partnership in many ways – a century-old Italian manufacturer, a German sports car builder, and an Italian distiller – coming together in the search for the ultimate caffeine hit. Porsche enthusiasts (and we assume they’ll be the primary purchasers) will appreciate the nods to the Porsche 911 GT3, especially with the analogue pressure gauges, famous Martini stripe and prominent logos. The Linea Micra contains two stainless steel boilers, a two-litre water tank and an integrated steam wand. It doesn’t promise to deliver espresso in double-quick time, however.

Porsche x La Marzocco Linea Micra Espresso Machine, £4,970, Shop.Porsche.com, LaMarzocco.com, @LaMarzocco