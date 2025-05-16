The rhythm and materiality of Art Deco infuses Bang & Olufsen’s newest Atelier Limited Edition
The Bang & Olufsen Atelier Limited Edition Art Deco is the ultimate home cinema for architecture enthusiasts
Bang & Olufsen continue to make waves with its new Atelier service, an in-house customisation and bespoke division that’s now responsible for the Danish brand’s limited edition models.
This is the new Atelier Limited Edition Art Deco, a pairing of the slender column-like Beolab 28 speakers and the Beovision Theatre television with a design and decorative scheme that’s straight out of the 1920s. Art Deco was the preeminent decorative movement of the era, a highly crafted and more elaborate take on modernism and streamlining that found favour in everything from architecture to early audio technology.
The Atelier Limited Edition Art Deco is a modern take on the latter. Celebrating Art Deco’s signature love of beautiful materials and clean lines, the speakers and television use dark rosewood and chestnut-anodised aluminium.
The lamella panels that grace the speaker and soundbar alternate between dark and light to evoke Deco’s rhythmic architectural façades, whilst the sunburst imagery on the Beovision Theatre is another classic Art Deco device. Limited to 100 units, each comes with a matching rosewood case handcrafted at Bang & Olufsen’s headquarters in Struer to house the engraved chestnut aluminium Beoremote.
All aluminium surfaces are finished with a precision-etched geometric motifs that incorporates 100 engraved strokes as a reference to Bang & Olufsen’s centenary year. ‘This edition is a tribute to our origins and our journey,’ says Bang & Olufsen CEO Kristian Teär, ‘It’s a fusion of design heritage and technical mastery, crafted to celebrate 100 years of innovation through timeless form.’
More refined and subtle than the recent Bang & Olufsen Beosound A9 X David Bowie model, both limited editions showcase the company’s ongoing evolution into a space where exclusive finishes and colours, forms and imagery are available to those that want them, breaking breaks out of the traditional stylings of high-end audio.
Bang & Olufsen Atelier Limited Edition Art Deco, from $65,000, available exclusively through select Bang & Olufsen stores, Bang-Olufsen.com, @BangOlufsen
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine's Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper's first podcast.
