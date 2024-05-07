Saga Holobike, a striking new exercise bike, blends seamless styling with new display technology
Layer has created the Saga HoloBike, with an immersive riding experience that takes indoor exercise to another dimension
The Saga HoloBike is a new exercise bike concept from a new fitness company, Saga, founded by former Google VR researcher Samuel Matson. Matson established the firm to explore the benefits of simulated motion for static exercise bikes, hoping to combine an elegant but dynamic-looking product with the very latest in display technology.
Crowdfunding starts today for Saga Holobike by Layer
‘When I’m riding outdoors, I can go for three hours just absorbed in that captivating rhythm of moving through space,’ Matson explains. ‘But even ten minutes’ training on a stationary bike feels painfully monotonous. That phenomenon of time dilation is fascinating. If we could tap into that sense of flow, we could create a more meditative training experience that enhances focus and endurance.’
The innovation in the Holobike is a large 27-inch screen that incorporates a stereoscopic light-field display, effectively immersing the rider in virtual environments to hugely enhance their sense of moving through space. The screen technology avoids the need for a VR headset, traditionally the most immersive display technology available.
To bring his vision to life, Matson approached design agency Layer and its founder Benjamin Hubert to design and engineer the HoloBike. The first Saga product starts crowdfunding today (7 May 2924), and the team hope to snare enough enthusiasm to get this dynamic new exercise bike into the marketplace.
What sets the Saga HoloBike apart? The principal benefit is the 4K display. Reasoning that the more realism, the better, the HoloBike incorporates the most powerful graphics chip ever used in a fitness bike. Landscapes and routes will be generated from 3D scans of real environments, with the additional perception of depth created by the screen bringing every detail to life.
The physical object itself is sleek and minimal, with a muscular structural stand rendered in white, joined by adjustable elements in black, such as the seat and handlebars. These have a wide range of movements and the entire HoloBike is angled to ensure a forward, racing stance is easy to achieve. Pedals are mated to an electromagnetic resistance system that’s mated to the gradient and surface you’re ‘riding’ over, creating an illusion of movement that makes exercise feel more effortless as a result.
The HoloBike epitomises Layer’s evolving multidisciplinary approach, which encompasses engineering, prototyping and production feasibility as well as traditional industrial design. ‘The immersive on-screen visuals keep users focused on performance, and the design of the HoloBike combines the visual language of high-performance bikes with a striking geometry that sits seamlessly in a home environment,’ says Hubert.
Saga’s HoloBike, launches on 7 May 2024 on Kickstarter, Kickstarter.com
Layer, LayerDesign.com, @Layer_Design
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
