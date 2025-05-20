Polaroid announces a new tie-in with MoMA, creating a camera that pops with colour
The Polaroid Now Generation 3 MoMA Edition is an instant camera for lovers of pop culture, bold hues and instant gratification
MoMA, like the Guggenheim and Tate Modern, is a master at making modern art a desirable brand, expending as much effort into tie-ins and collaborations, presentation and image as it does into displaying the actual collection. The Museum of Modern Art’s newest collaboration has more pop-cultural credibility than most, for the humble Polaroid has found its way into the practice of many an artist over the years.
The camera of choice for the partnership is Polaroid’s Now Generation 3 (not the recently announced Polaroid Flip). Finished in a rich blue (not quite as dark as that equated with Yves Klein), the camera comes with a limited-edition pack of i-Type film, eight shots with a set of frames taken from 12 designs – some shown here – featuring quotes or logos.
It's surprising how the addition of a bon mot from Meret Oppenheim, Milton Glaser or even Vincent van Gogh can elevate your humble snapshot into a one-off treasure, but that’s the intended spirit. Described as an homage to artists past, present and future, the Polaroid x MoMA camera also comes with three interchangeable MoMa-branded straps.
With artists like David Hockney, Andy Warhol, Nancy Burson, Robert Frank and Ansel Adams all making use of the Polaroid format at some point or another in their careers, the revitalised camera manufacturer is keen to reassert its role in artistic culture. The sample pics shown here have been taken by a group of contemporary photographers, all of whom relished the chance to explore the unique aesthetic of Polaroid and the new limited-edition film.
The Polaroid Now Generation 3 Instant Camera is the company’s most straightforward device, a pleasing physical and visual throwback with the added benefit of USB-C charging and use of Polaroid’s widely available i-Type film.
Polaroid Now Generation 3 - MoMA Edition, $129,99 / €139,99 / £129,99; Polaroid i-Type Color Film - MoMA Edition, $21,99 / €21,99 / £20,99, available from Polaroid.com and Store.MoMa.org, @Polaroid
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Use of architectural fungi exhibits a greener side to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show
Tom Massey and Je Ahn’s ‘Avanade Intelligent’ show garden leans into the RHS’ aspirations for a more sustainable Chelsea Flower Show
-
A redesigned warehouse complex taps into nostalgia in Queensland
A warehouse in Queensland has been transformed from neglected industrial sheds to a vibrant community hub by architect Jared Webb, drawing on the typology's nostalgic feel
-
These scented candles-turned-goblets are a masterclass in biomorphic design
The Cargo collection from Objets Mito is inspired by biology, employing organic shapes and motifs