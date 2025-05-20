MoMA, like the Guggenheim and Tate Modern, is a master at making modern art a desirable brand, expending as much effort into tie-ins and collaborations, presentation and image as it does into displaying the actual collection. The Museum of Modern Art’s newest collaboration has more pop-cultural credibility than most, for the humble Polaroid has found its way into the practice of many an artist over the years.

Polaroid I Type Color Film MoMA Edition (Image credit: Polaroid)

The camera of choice for the partnership is Polaroid’s Now Generation 3 (not the recently announced Polaroid Flip). Finished in a rich blue (not quite as dark as that equated with Yves Klein), the camera comes with a limited-edition pack of i-Type film, eight shots with a set of frames taken from 12 designs – some shown here – featuring quotes or logos.

Polaroid Now Generation 3 MoMA Edition (Image credit: Polaroid)

It's surprising how the addition of a bon mot from Meret Oppenheim, Milton Glaser or even Vincent van Gogh can elevate your humble snapshot into a one-off treasure, but that’s the intended spirit. Described as an homage to artists past, present and future, the Polaroid x MoMA camera also comes with three interchangeable MoMa-branded straps.

Polaroid Now Generation 3 MoMA Edition with its interchangeable straps (Image credit: Polaroid)

With artists like David Hockney, Andy Warhol, Nancy Burson, Robert Frank and Ansel Adams all making use of the Polaroid format at some point or another in their careers, the revitalised camera manufacturer is keen to reassert its role in artistic culture. The sample pics shown here have been taken by a group of contemporary photographers, all of whom relished the chance to explore the unique aesthetic of Polaroid and the new limited-edition film.

From left to right, two images by Chinedu Nwakudu and one by Diane Villadsen (Image credit: Polaroid)

The Polaroid Now Generation 3 Instant Camera is the company’s most straightforward device, a pleasing physical and visual throwback with the added benefit of USB-C charging and use of Polaroid’s widely available i-Type film.

From left to right, images by Jordan Thompkins, Marco Thomas and Ho Ngok (Image credit: Polaroid)

Polaroid Now Generation 3 - MoMA Edition, $129,99 / €139,99 / £129,99; Polaroid i-Type Color Film - MoMA Edition, $21,99 / €21,99 / £20,99, available from Polaroid.com and Store.MoMa.org, @Polaroid

From left to right, images by Rachael Baez, Michael Church and Matthew Switaj (Image credit: Polaroid)

