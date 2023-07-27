New-edition KEF LS60 wireless speakers celebrate a partnership with Lotus Cars

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With the launch of the new Lotus Emira and Eletre, the car maker struck up a new audio partnership. Its choice of sound-maker for the sports car and electric SUV was KEF, the long-standing British audio specialist.

KEF was able to work its magic with the new cars, particularly the Eletre, with its partnership with Dolby Atmos. Both the standard KEF Premium (1380W, 15 speakers) and the optional KEF Reference (2160W, 23 speakers) have the unique surround-sound system.

KEF LS60 Wireless Lotus Edition speakers

(Image credit: KEF)

Now the two companies have announced an off-road partnership. The KEF LS60 Wireless Lotus Edition is a special run of KEF’s unique wireless speaker system. Finished in a resplendent British racing green finish, a colour with a well-deserved connection to Lotus, the LS60 Wireless is a floor-standing speaker with the ability to connect to practically any audio source, from turntables to consoles and televisions, as well as all major streaming services.

(Image credit: KEF)

This will be the first of a new series of KEF x Lotus products, a synergy that emphasises both brands’ long-established technical mastery and focus on paring back engineering to the bare, most efficient essentials. The LS60s are slim and tall, standing 109cm with a base plate that’s just 16cm across. The slender styling offers plenty of placement options, and the system’s total power output of 1400W is enough to fill the largest of rooms.

(Image credit: KEF)

KEF LS60 Wireless Lotus Edition, £7,000 per pair, UK.KEF.com, LotusCars.com