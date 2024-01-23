Stella McCartney on the science and philosophy behind her skincare supplement

Stella McCartney launched her first skincare line in 2022 with three items: a gentle cleanser, a regenerative serum, and a restorative cream. The heart of McCartney’s work as a fashion designer has always centred on responsible production methods, using ethically sourced and recycled materials, without compromising on luxury. The same, then, remains true for her beauty offering, which is billed as ‘an alternative to luxury skincare’ (and is called Alter-Care to indicate as much). And this month (January 2024), joining the roster of Stella by Stella McCartney products is an edible skincare supplement that works in tandem.

‘I wanted to create a supplement that focuses on the importance of nourishing your skin from within,’ McCartney tells Wallpaper*. (Taking a holistic ‘inside out’ approach is also central to McCartney’s philosophy when it comes to beauty.) ‘My edible supplements are packed with a patented active called Ceramosides, which prevent collagen destruction,’ she continues. ‘They help to prevent premature ageing. This was blended with natural-origin antioxidant Vitamin E, Omega 3 derived from micro-algae alongside Omega 6 and 9 from evening primrose oil to provide the skin with essential fatty acids.’ All of these ingredients are 100 per cent natural-origin, gluten- and GMO-free, and vegan. ‘It really is nature at its best,‘ says McCartney.

Alter-Care supplements, available from stellamccartneybeauty.com and Space NK (£60 for 1 month's supply of 60 capsules)

Stella McCartney on her new Alter-Care supplement

Whilst technically nothing new (we all know that what we eat and drink affects how we look and feel), in the past few years, a focus on gut health and ‘edible skincare’ has come to the fore. It follows a trend for stripping back skincare routines (sometimes referred to as ‘skinimalism’) in a backlash to overconsumption in the beauty industry. So it makes total sense that McCartney would tap into this. ‘The core values I maintain, not only for my beauty business but for all my endeavours, were rooted in and inspired by my upbringing,’ says McCartney. ‘I spent a lot of time in Scotland, roaming around the highlands and swimming in the natural lakes. This is where I realised that nature has all we need and that we need to live in harmony with Mother Earth. My mother [Linda McCartney] was a vegetarian way before it was a mainstream way of life, so that really made me reconsider my relationship with animals and food – it’s where I realised that true beauty starts from within… How you care for yourself, nourish yourself, and in the nutrients you feed your body.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Stella McCartney)

But science also backs philosophy here, and the brand worked closely with Louvagny Lab, a pioneer of nutricosmetics based in France, to create the unique formula for the Alter-Care Supplement. ‘They are amazing and have more than 15 years of experience within the nutricosmetics industry,’ says McCartney. ‘My team and I worked with them to identify the best selection of ingredients. Then, we created a formula which was clinically tested to prove visible results and benefits for your skin,’ she says.

These results include increased elasticity, a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and increased hydration. And, they should be seen within as little as 30 days of taking the supplement (directions are to swallow two with a glass of water, ideally at night).

Taking the Alter-Care supplement alongside a topical application of the Alter-Care Serum, which contains ingredients such as olive squalane, wild harvested dulse algae extract (this contains polysaccharides, a biomolecule that has antioxidant properties when used in skincare), marine spring water and hyaluronic acid, can further boost these results. ‘I’m proud of what we have achieved,’ says McCartney. ‘My edibles work from the inside to support plumper, smoother and more radiant skin. The perfect complementary product, our serum works from the outside on the upper layers of your complexion to improve tone and texture. When both the serum and supplements are used together, results are intensified – I couldn’t have asked for more!’ And, neither could we.

The Stella by Stella McCartney Alter-Care Supplement is available now on stellamccartneybeauty.com and at Space NK (£60 for 1 month’s supply of 60 capsules).