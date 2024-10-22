Sculptural fall fashion, inspired by the shapes and textures of contemporary vases

Taken from the November 2024 issue of Wallpaper* (on international newsstands now), sculptural fall fashion meets a line-up of contemporary vases, ceramics and vessels, their undulating shapes and intriguing surfaces echoing the season’s tactile mood.

There is Esther Palmer’s twisting, wheel-thrown Terra Incanta series (2023), displayed alongside an equally totemic look from Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli; the striped surface of Johannes Nagel’s Feldlinien/Schwarz #14 (2022) grasped against a near-matching Y/Project dress by Glenn Martens; or the sculptural line of a Victoria Beckham gown lain next to Janet Ann Lines’ Unknown #12 (2023), which the artist says is ‘profoundly abstract, difficult to grasp and define... a mysterious abstraction’.

Photographed by Charlotte Krieger, with fashion by Wallpaper* fashion and creative director Jason Hughes and interiors by Olly Mason, the juxtapositions capture A/W 2024’s mood – one of tactile pleasures and statuesque silhouettes.

Fall fashion’s sculptural mood

Top, £1,100; trousers (available maison-alaia.com), £22,900 (available maison-alaia.com), both by Alaïa. Bangles, from £175, by Alexis Bittar (available alexisbittar.com). Boots, £905, by Pierre Hardy (available pierrehardy.com) (Image credit: Photography by Charlotte Krieger, fashion by Jason Hughes, interiors by Olly Mason)

Potential Vessel V (2018), price on request, by Johannes Nagel, from Gallery Fumi (Image credit: Photography by Charlotte Krieger, fashion by Jason Hughes, interiors by Olly Mason)

Dress, price on request, by Y/Project (enquire at yproject.fr). Feldlinien/Schwarz #14 (2022), price on request, by Johannes Nagel, from Gallery Fumi (Image credit: Photography by Charlotte Krieger, fashion by Jason Hughes, interiors by Olly Mason)

Top, £675; trousers, £780, both by Issey Miyake (enquire at isseymiyake.com). Voided Vessel #1 (2024), price on request, by Eleanor Lakelin, from Sarah Myerscough Gallery (Image credit: Photography by Charlotte Krieger, fashion by Jason Hughes, interiors by Olly Mason)

Cuts/Blue #20 (2022), price on request, by Johannes Nagel, from Gallery Fumi (Image credit: Photography by Charlotte Krieger, fashion by Jason Hughes, interiors by Olly Mason)

Coat, £5,140, by Yohji Yamamoto (enquire at theshopyohjiyamamoto.com). Boots, £905, by Pierre Hardy (available pierrehardy.com) (Image credit: Photography by Charlotte Krieger, fashion by Jason Hughes, interiors by Olly Mason)

Dress, £1,690, by Victoria Beckham (enquire at victoriabeckham.com) (Image credit: Photography by Charlotte Krieger, fashion by Jason Hughes, interiors by Olly Mason)

Unknown 12 (2023), price on request, by Janet Ann Lines, from Sarah Myerscough Gallery (Image credit: Photography by Charlotte Krieger, fashion by Jason Hughes, interiors by Olly Mason)

Coat, £3,550; hat, price on request, both by Louis Vuitton (enquire at louisvuitton.com) (Image credit: Photography by Charlotte Krieger, fashion by Jason Hughes, interiors by Olly Mason)

Vase #4 (2024), price on request, by Eleanor Lakelin, from Sarah Myerscough Gallery (Image credit: Photography by Charlotte Krieger, fashion by Jason Hughes, interiors by Olly Mason)

Top; skirt, both price on request, by Schiaparelli (enquire at schiaparelli.com). Boots, £905, by Pierre Hardy (available pierrehardy.com). Works from the Terra Incanta series (2023), all price on request, by Esther Palmer, from Charles Burnand Gallery (Image credit: Photography by Charlotte Krieger, fashion by Jason Hughes, interiors by Olly Mason)

Dress, price on request, by The Row (enquire at therow.com) (Image credit: Photography by Charlotte Krieger, fashion by Jason Hughes, interiors by Olly Mason)

Top, £1,450 (available stellamccartney.com); skirt, £1,790 (available stellamccartney.com), both by Stella McCartney. Barock White (I) (2019), price on request, by Johannes Nagel, from Gallery Fumi (Image credit: Photography by Charlotte Krieger, fashion by Jason Hughes, interiors by Olly Mason)

Model: LJ at The Milk Collective. Casting: Ikki Casting at WSM. Hair: Yoshitaka Miyazaki at St Luke using Oribe. Make-up: Nina Sagri using. Holiday 2024 Make-up. .Winter Tale Collection and No. 1 de Chanel. Body Serum-In-Mist. Manicure: Sabina Uzunovic at Snow Creatives using Dior Manicure Collection, Le Baume and Dior Vernis. Photography assistant: Oscar Eckel. Fashion assistants:. Lucy Proctor, Nathan Fox. Interiors assistant: Archie Thomson.

