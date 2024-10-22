Sculptural fall fashion, inspired by the shapes and textures of contemporary vases
Statuesque fall fashion meets a line-up of contemporary vases, vessels and ceramics in the November Art Issue of Wallpaper*, their undulating shapes and intriguing surfaces echoing the season’s tactile mood
Taken from the November 2024 issue of Wallpaper* (on international newsstands now), sculptural fall fashion meets a line-up of contemporary vases, ceramics and vessels, their undulating shapes and intriguing surfaces echoing the season’s tactile mood.
There is Esther Palmer’s twisting, wheel-thrown Terra Incanta series (2023), displayed alongside an equally totemic look from Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli; the striped surface of Johannes Nagel’s Feldlinien/Schwarz #14 (2022) grasped against a near-matching Y/Project dress by Glenn Martens; or the sculptural line of a Victoria Beckham gown lain next to Janet Ann Lines’ Unknown #12 (2023), which the artist says is ‘profoundly abstract, difficult to grasp and define... a mysterious abstraction’.
Photographed by Charlotte Krieger, with fashion by Wallpaper* fashion and creative director Jason Hughes and interiors by Olly Mason, the juxtapositions capture A/W 2024’s mood – one of tactile pleasures and statuesque silhouettes.
Fall fashion’s sculptural mood
Model: LJ at The Milk Collective. Casting: Ikki Casting at WSM. Hair: Yoshitaka Miyazaki at St Luke using Oribe. Make-up: Nina Sagri using. Holiday 2024 Make-up. .Winter Tale Collection and No. 1 de Chanel. Body Serum-In-Mist. Manicure: Sabina Uzunovic at Snow Creatives using Dior Manicure Collection, Le Baume and Dior Vernis. Photography assistant: Oscar Eckel. Fashion assistants:. Lucy Proctor, Nathan Fox. Interiors assistant: Archie Thomson.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
