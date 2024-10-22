Sculptural fall fashion, inspired by the shapes and textures of contemporary vases

Statuesque fall fashion meets a line-up of contemporary vases, vessels and ceramics in the November Art Issue of Wallpaper*, their undulating shapes and intriguing surfaces echoing the season’s tactile mood

Fall fashion vases story featuring models and vases side by side
Dress, £4,790, by Akris (enquire at akris.com). Walk with Me (2018), price on request, by Ken Eastman, from Sarah Myerscough Gallery
(Image credit: Photography by Charlotte Krieger, fashion by Jason Hughes, interiors by Olly Mason)
By
published
in Features

Taken from the November 2024 issue of Wallpaper* (on international newsstands now), sculptural fall fashion meets a line-up of contemporary vases, ceramics and vessels, their undulating shapes and intriguing surfaces echoing the season’s tactile mood.

There is Esther Palmer’s twisting, wheel-thrown Terra Incanta series (2023), displayed alongside an equally totemic look from Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli; the striped surface of Johannes Nagel’s Feldlinien/Schwarz #14 (2022) grasped against a near-matching Y/Project dress by Glenn Martens; or the sculptural line of a Victoria Beckham gown lain next to Janet Ann Lines’ Unknown #12 (2023), which the artist says is ‘profoundly abstract, difficult to grasp and define... a mysterious abstraction’.

Photographed by Charlotte Krieger, with fashion by Wallpaper* fashion and creative director Jason Hughes and interiors by Olly Mason, the juxtapositions capture A/W 2024’s mood – one of tactile pleasures and statuesque silhouettes.

Fall fashion’s sculptural mood

Fall fashion vases story featuring models and vases side by side

Top, £1,100; trousers (available maison-alaia.com), £22,900 (available maison-alaia.com), both by Alaïa. Bangles, from £175, by Alexis Bittar (available alexisbittar.com). Boots, £905, by Pierre Hardy (available pierrehardy.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Charlotte Krieger, fashion by Jason Hughes, interiors by Olly Mason)

Fall fashion vases story featuring models and vases side by side

Potential Vessel V (2018), price on request, by Johannes Nagel, from Gallery Fumi

(Image credit: Photography by Charlotte Krieger, fashion by Jason Hughes, interiors by Olly Mason)

Fall fashion vases story featuring models and vases side by side

Dress, price on request, by Y/Project (enquire at yproject.fr). Feldlinien/Schwarz #14 (2022), price on request, by Johannes Nagel, from Gallery Fumi

(Image credit: Photography by Charlotte Krieger, fashion by Jason Hughes, interiors by Olly Mason)

Fall fashion vases story featuring models and vases side by side

Top, £675; trousers, £780, both by Issey Miyake (enquire at isseymiyake.com). Voided Vessel #1 (2024), price on request, by Eleanor Lakelin, from Sarah Myerscough Gallery

(Image credit: Photography by Charlotte Krieger, fashion by Jason Hughes, interiors by Olly Mason)

Fall fashion vases story featuring models and vases side by side

Cuts/Blue #20 (2022), price on request, by Johannes Nagel, from Gallery Fumi

(Image credit: Photography by Charlotte Krieger, fashion by Jason Hughes, interiors by Olly Mason)

Fall fashion vases story featuring models and vases side by side

Coat, £5,140, by Yohji Yamamoto (enquire at theshopyohjiyamamoto.com). Boots, £905, by Pierre Hardy (available pierrehardy.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Charlotte Krieger, fashion by Jason Hughes, interiors by Olly Mason)

Fall fashion vases story featuring models and vases side by side

Dress, £1,690, by Victoria Beckham (enquire at victoriabeckham.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Charlotte Krieger, fashion by Jason Hughes, interiors by Olly Mason)

Fall fashion vases story featuring models and vases side by side

Unknown 12 (2023), price on request, by Janet Ann Lines, from Sarah Myerscough Gallery

(Image credit: Photography by Charlotte Krieger, fashion by Jason Hughes, interiors by Olly Mason)

Fall fashion vases story featuring models and vases side by side

Coat, £3,550; hat, price on request, both by Louis Vuitton (enquire at louisvuitton.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Charlotte Krieger, fashion by Jason Hughes, interiors by Olly Mason)

Fall fashion vases story featuring models and vases side by side

Vase #4 (2024), price on request, by Eleanor Lakelin, from Sarah Myerscough Gallery

(Image credit: Photography by Charlotte Krieger, fashion by Jason Hughes, interiors by Olly Mason)

Fall fashion vases story featuring models and vases side by side

Top; skirt, both price on request, by Schiaparelli (enquire at schiaparelli.com). Boots, £905, by Pierre Hardy (available pierrehardy.com). Works from the Terra Incanta series (2023), all price on request, by Esther Palmer, from Charles Burnand Gallery

(Image credit: Photography by Charlotte Krieger, fashion by Jason Hughes, interiors by Olly Mason)

Fall fashion vases story featuring models and vases side by side

Dress, price on request, by The Row (enquire at therow.com)

(Image credit: Photography by Charlotte Krieger, fashion by Jason Hughes, interiors by Olly Mason)

Fall fashion vases story featuring models and vases side by side

Top, £1,450 (available stellamccartney.com); skirt, £1,790 (available stellamccartney.com), both by Stella McCartney. Barock White (I) (2019), price on request, by Johannes Nagel, from Gallery Fumi

(Image credit: Photography by Charlotte Krieger, fashion by Jason Hughes, interiors by Olly Mason)

Model: LJ at The Milk Collective. Casting: Ikki Casting at WSM. Hair: Yoshitaka Miyazaki at St Luke using Oribe. Make-up: Nina Sagri using. Holiday 2024 Make-up. .Winter Tale Collection and No. 1 de Chanel. Body Serum-In-Mist. Manicure: Sabina Uzunovic at Snow Creatives using Dior Manicure Collection, Le Baume and Dior Vernis. Photography assistant: Oscar Eckel. Fashion assistants:. Lucy Proctor, Nathan Fox. Interiors assistant: Archie Thomson.

This article appears in the November 2024 issue of Wallpaper* , available in print on internation newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.

Jack Moss
Fashion Features Editor

Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.

Latest