Rimowa launches a new line of leather handbags featuring its signature grooves

The launch sees the German luggage-maker’s signature grooves translated onto soft and supple leather

Rimowa Groove
The new ‘Groove’ collection from Rimowa, which sees the luggage-maker’s signature grooves translated onto leather
(Image credit: Courtesy of Rimowa)
By
published
in News

It was in 1950 that Rimowa introduced the distinctive grooves to its aluminium suitcases; in the decades which have followed it has become the German luggage-maker’s aesthetic signature, an emblem of industrial design and a way of identifying a Rimowa case without a need for splashy branding or monograms (colourful luggage options exist for those keener to stand out).

Now, these signature ridges feature on a new line of handbags from the brand, seeing the grooved exterior of a Rimowa case reimagined as imprints on leather. Retaining the cuboid proportions of the original luggage, the new bags provide a trick of the eye – on first sight they appear to be hard-shelled, but to the touch they are actually soft and supple, made to transform to the contours of the body.

Rimowa’s industrial ridged design is softened in new leather collection

In the aptly titled ‘Groove’ collection, the leather debossing technique is used across a series of bag shapes, each one made in Italy and designed for travel. There is a roomy shopping bag (perhaps our first choice for an on-board bag, designed to sit atop the Rimowa cabin-sized suitcase), a slouchier ‘Hobo’ bag, a cross-body bag and the more compact cross-body bag ‘small’, made for passports, wallets and the like. Colours, meanwhile, are classic Rimowa shades of black and silver – while the smaller cross-body comes in a wider array of hues, including pink, burgundy and green.

‘We’re proud to usher in a new era for Rimowa as we boldly step into an exciting new category,’ says Hugues Bonnet-Masimbert, Rimowa’s CEO of the new launch, which marks an important expansion for the brand. ‘The Groove Collection introduces a new pattern inspired by our iconic design codes – developed in Germany, crafted in Italy, and deeply rooted in the [brand’s] heritage and creative vision.’

The Rimowa Groove collection is available to shop now in store and at rimowa.com

TOPICS
Jack Moss
Fashion Features Editor

Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸