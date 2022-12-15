Resort 2023’s standout looks, captured by emerging photographer Sophie Meuresch on her friends

As part of the January 2023 issue of Wallpaper* – a celebration of the rising stars shaking up the creative industries – we travelled to Leipzig to capture the Resort 2023 collections with emerging German photographer Sophie Meuresch at the city’s Academy of Fine Arts, one of the oldest art schools in the country.

Resort 2023 photographed by Sophie Meuresch

Aglaia wears jacket, £13,000; underwear, £710; earring, £660, all by Dior (Image credit: Photography by Sophie Meuresch, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Known for her precise and restrained portraits, Meureusch – herself a graduate of Academy of Fine Arts Leipzig – was shortlisted for the 2022 Dior Photography Award for Young Talents this past July. Themed ‘Face-to-Face’ and asking participants to directly address their subject through the camera lens, Meureusch’s entry captured her peers against oftentimes sparse backdrops. The resulting images were displayed as part of the Arles Photo Festival at Luma Arles, with most of the participants recent graduates of international art institutions.

This mode of seeing informs the series of images in Wallpaper* January 2023, whereby Resort 2023’s standout pieces – among them a studded leather waistcoat and sequin-embellished jeans from Gucci, vivid yellow shearling boots from Loewe, and JW Anderson’s crystal-covered wedge ‘Bumper’ sandals – are captured by Meureusch on three of her friends in a collection of arresting portraits, styled by Wallpaper* fashion director Jason Hughes.

Johanna wears dress, price on request, by Fendi. Tights, £29, by Falke (Image credit: Photography by Sophie Meuresch, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Esra wears bra, £1,200; skirt, £8,055, both by Chanel. Boots, £1,590, by Miu Miu (Image credit: Photography by Sophie Meuresch, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Aglaia wears dress, £4,600, by Valentino. Shoes, £550, by MM6 Maison Margiela (Image credit: Photography by Sophie Meuresch, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Aglaia wears dress, £4,600, by Valentino (Image credit: Photography by Sophie Meuresch, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Esra wears jacket, £2,950; shorts, £990; underwear, £230; boots, £1,590, all by Miu Miu (Image credit: Photography by Sophie Meuresch, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Aglaia wears dress, £4,550; boots, £895, both by Loewe (Image credit: Photography by Sophie Meuresch, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Esra wears jacket, £9,000, by Louis Vuitton (Image credit: Photography by Sophie Meuresch, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Aglaia wears waistcoat, £8,870; jeans, £8,870; shoes, £1,40, all by Gucci. Vest, £155, by Extreme Cashmere (Image credit: Photography by Sophie Meuresch, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Esra wears top, £345, by Max Mara (Image credit: Photography by Sophie Meuresch, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Esra wears dress, £390, by Missoni. Sneakers, £545, by JW Anderson (Image credit: Photography by Sophie Meuresch, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Johanna wears jacket, £1,490; shorts, £190, both by MM6 Maison Margiela. Bra, £51, by Baserange (Image credit: Photography by Sophie Meuresch, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Models: Johanna, Aglaia and Esra. Casting: Sophie Meuresch. Photography assistant: Johanna Baschke. Fashion assistant: Kris Bergfeldt.

