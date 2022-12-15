Resort 2023’s standout looks, captured by emerging photographer Sophie Meuresch on her friends
Arresting looks from the Resort 2023 collections, captured by Sophie Meuresch – shortlisted for the 2022 Dior Photography Award for Young Talents – on three friends in Leipzig, Germany
As part of the January 2023 issue of Wallpaper* – a celebration of the rising stars shaking up the creative industries – we travelled to Leipzig to capture the Resort 2023 collections with emerging German photographer Sophie Meuresch at the city’s Academy of Fine Arts, one of the oldest art schools in the country.
Resort 2023 photographed by Sophie Meuresch
Known for her precise and restrained portraits, Meureusch – herself a graduate of Academy of Fine Arts Leipzig – was shortlisted for the 2022 Dior Photography Award for Young Talents this past July. Themed ‘Face-to-Face’ and asking participants to directly address their subject through the camera lens, Meureusch’s entry captured her peers against oftentimes sparse backdrops. The resulting images were displayed as part of the Arles Photo Festival at Luma Arles, with most of the participants recent graduates of international art institutions.
This mode of seeing informs the series of images in Wallpaper* January 2023, whereby Resort 2023’s standout pieces – among them a studded leather waistcoat and sequin-embellished jeans from Gucci, vivid yellow shearling boots from Loewe, and JW Anderson’s crystal-covered wedge ‘Bumper’ sandals – are captured by Meureusch on three of her friends in a collection of arresting portraits, styled by Wallpaper* fashion director Jason Hughes.
Models: Johanna, Aglaia and Esra. Casting: Sophie Meuresch. Photography assistant: Johanna Baschke. Fashion assistant: Kris Bergfeldt.
A version of this story appears in the January 2023 ‘The Future Issue’ of Wallpaper*, available now in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
