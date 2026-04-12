Miu Miu’s quilted ‘Wander’ is a contemporary it-bag

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‘Playful and sophisticated’ is how Miu Miu defines the miniature top-handle Wander handbag, defined by its crescent ‘croissant’ shape, which is designed to nestle neatly under the arm or be gripped in the hand. Something of a contemporary it-bag and available in an array of iterations – from candy-hued satin and tinsel-like taffeta to classic leather – the Wander is defined by its pillowy matellassé construction, the house’s signature quilting technique, which has appeared on the Miu Miu runway since the early 2000s.
Miu Miu’s ‘Wander’ is a contemporary it-bag
It captures the free-spirited femininity at the heart of the Miuccia Prada-led house, one which inspired the 2025 short film Autobiografia di una Borsetta by acclaimed British director Joanna Hogg, part of Miu Miu’s Women’s Tales series. In it, a white Wander bag plays the film’s protagonist, recounting the story of its life through its series of owners – from a bourgeois teenager and a Miu Miu-clad female assassin, to a group of wandering travellers. ‘I realised I was of great value, but sensed at the same time I was worth nothing at all, unless I was useful,’ says the bag, which is voiced by Izetta Tollapi.
‘I wanted it to be funny and I wanted it to be sad. And in 23 minutes that’s quite hard,’ Hogg told Wallpaper* at the time, saying she was inspired by Miuccia Prada herself, and the idea of contradiction that runs through her work. ‘I don’t know her personally. I’ve met her a couple of times at events. But I was interested in representing what I knew, in a kind of almost spiritual sense in the film. I don’t know if you can quite unpick it as cleanly as that, but the way she is, or what I understand of how she is, is definitely in there.’
A version of this story appears in the May 2026 Design Issue of Wallpaper*, available on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News + now. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
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Jack Moss is the Fashion & Beauty Features Director at Wallpaper*, having joined the team in 2022 as Fashion Features Editor. Previously the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 Magazine, he has also contributed to numerous international publications and featured in ‘Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers’, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.