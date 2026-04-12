Miu Miu’s quilted ‘Wander’ is a contemporary it-bag

‘Playful and sophisticated’ is how Miu Miu defines the miniature top-handle Wander handbag, defined by its crescent ‘croissant’ shape, which is designed to nestle neatly under the arm or be gripped in the hand. Something of a contemporary it-bag and available in an array of iterations – from candy-hued satin and tinsel-like taffeta to classic leather – the Wander is defined by its pillowy matellassé construction, the house’s signature quilting technique, which has appeared on the Miu Miu runway since the early 2000s.

Miu Miu’s ‘Wander’ is a contemporary it-bag

Behind-the-scenes of Joanna Hogg’s short film Autobiografia di una Borsetta, whic saw the ‘Wander’ bag take on the starring role (Image credit: Brigitte Lacombe/Miu Miu)

It captures the free-spirited femininity at the heart of the Miuccia Prada-led house, one which inspired the 2025 short film Autobiografia di una Borsetta by acclaimed British director Joanna Hogg, part of Miu Miu’s Women’s Tales series. In it, a white Wander bag plays the film’s protagonist, recounting the story of its life through its series of owners – from a bourgeois teenager and a Miu Miu-clad female assassin, to a group of wandering travellers. ‘I realised I was of great value, but sensed at the same time I was worth nothing at all, unless I was useful,’ says the bag, which is voiced by Izetta Tollapi.

‘I wanted it to be funny and I wanted it to be sad. And in 23 minutes that’s quite hard,’ Hogg told Wallpaper* at the time, saying she was inspired by Miuccia Prada herself, and the idea of contradiction that runs through her work. ‘I don’t know her personally. I’ve met her a couple of times at events. But I was interested in representing what I knew, in a kind of almost spiritual sense in the film. I don’t know if you can quite unpick it as cleanly as that, but the way she is, or what I understand of how she is, is definitely in there.’

miumiu.com

A version of this story appears in the May 2026 Design Issue of Wallpaper* , available on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News + now. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

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