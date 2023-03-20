These Jacob Cohën jeans are entirely compostable

‘From nature, to nature’ – so goes the tagline for Jacob Cohën’s latest capsule collection, which sees the artisanal Italian denim brand create a series of products which are entirely biodegradable.

Among these are two pairs of jeans – the brand’s slim-fit ‘Bard’ and ‘Scott’ styles – reimagined in 100 per cent compostable stretch denim. Internal labels, linings, back labels and thread are also biodegradable, while buttons can be screwed off. The fabric itself is majority organic-certified cotton, with a little natural rubber for a gentle stretch.

With this, Jacob Cöhen say they are the most sustainable denim jeans on the market, the latest step in an ongoing pursuit of environmentally sound design solutions – a project led by president and artistic Jennifer Tommasi Bardelle, who began at the brand in 2012.

‘Endless Luxury’ collection by Jacob Cohën

‘Endless Luxury’ collection by Jacob Cohën (Image credit: Courtesy of Jacob Cohën)

Her tenure so far – which began after the death of husband Nicola Bardelle, son of Jacob Cohën founder Tato Bardelle – has been defined by such a forward-thinking approach. In February, following a successful collaborative capsule collection, she appointed young American designer Matthew Adams Dolan to helm Jacob Cohën’s womenswear from S/S 2024 (he is best known for his eponymous label, which riffed on American archetypes, and collaborations with Rihanna at LVMH-backed label Fenty).

‘Jacob Cohën is a very elegant brand, but it required that kick to move into the fashion world,’ she told Wallpaper* at the time, speaking of her desire to push the 1985-founded brand towards new consumers. ‘And in order to do this, I needed someone younger than me.’

Completing the ‘Endless Luxury’ collection, which arrives in stores and online today (March 20, 2023), are a classic denim trucker jacket (its composition similar to the jeans) and two organic cotton T-shirts with a motif on the chest. The label’s dedication to made-in-Italy craft continues to the packaging: a specially designed 100 per cent organic cotton tote bag, decorated with water-based prints.

