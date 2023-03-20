These Jacob Cohën jeans are entirely compostable

‘From nature, to nature,’ goes the tagline for Jacob Cohën’s ‘Endless Luxury’ collection, which is the latest innovation in the Italian denim brand’s pursuit of sustainable design solutions

Among these are two pairs of jeans – the brand’s slim-fit ‘Bard’ and ‘Scott’ styles – reimagined in 100 per cent compostable stretch denim. Internal labels, linings, back labels and thread are also biodegradable, while buttons can be screwed off. The fabric itself is majority organic-certified cotton, with a little natural rubber for a gentle stretch. 

With this, Jacob Cöhen say they are the most sustainable denim jeans on the market, the latest step in an ongoing pursuit of environmentally sound design solutions – a project led by president and artistic Jennifer Tommasi Bardelle, who began at the brand in 2012.

Her tenure so far – which began after the death of husband Nicola Bardelle, son of Jacob Cohën founder Tato Bardelle – has been defined by such a forward-thinking approach. In February, following a successful collaborative capsule collection, she appointed young American designer Matthew Adams Dolan to helm Jacob Cohën’s womenswear from S/S 2024 (he is best known for his eponymous label, which riffed on American archetypes, and collaborations with Rihanna at LVMH-backed label Fenty).

‘Jacob Cohën is a very elegant brand, but it required that kick to move into the fashion world,’ she told Wallpaper* at the time, speaking of her desire to push the 1985-founded brand towards new consumers. ‘And in order to do this, I needed someone younger than me.’

Completing the ‘Endless Luxury’ collection, which arrives in stores and online today (March 20, 2023), are a classic denim trucker jacket (its composition similar to the jeans) and two organic cotton T-shirts with a motif on the chest. The label’s dedication to made-in-Italy craft continues to the packaging: a specially designed 100 per cent organic cotton tote bag, decorated with water-based prints. 

jacobcohen.com (opens in new tab)

