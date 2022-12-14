Golden Goose’s latest ‘Forward Store’ offers a vision for responsible retail centred on craft
The second iteration of Golden Goose's 'Forward Store' concept opens this week in New York, founded on the pillars of 'repair, remake, resell, and recycle'
Repair, remake, resell, recycle – these are the four pillars of Italian footwear and clothing label Golden Goose’s new ‘Forward Store’ concept, which opens its second iteration this week in New York’s SoHo neighbourhood.
Following the principles of the first ‘Forward Store’, which opened in Milan earlier in 2022, the 5,000 sq m space has the primary aim of lengthening a product’s life cycle, much of which is focused on artisanal craft (such expertise is embedded in the label’s Venice roots, whereby traditional Italian craftmanship has long been a part of Golden Goose’s manufacturing process). The two stores sit under a wider ‘Forward Agenda’ from the brand, which it calls its ‘sustainable vision’ for the coming years – ‘trying, evolving, and learning’.
Golden Goose ‘Forward Store’ in SoHo, New York
As such, visitors to the dual-level store can expect activities that fall under the various pillars. Under ‘Remake’, for example, shoppers will be able to have unique customisation to either new or pre-owned products – from distressing to embroidery and hand-written messages – while ‘Resell’ is imagined in a dedicated space in the store where people can sell on products they no longer want, ‘ready for their next owner to embark on a new journey with them’.
‘Repair’ will be available through Sartoria (tailoring) and Calzoleria (cobbler) services, with ‘labs’ for shoppers to bring sneakers from any brand to be cleaned and refurbished – the aim once again to make sure products are in use for longer – while those who are finished with a product entirely can recycle it in the store’s in-store recycling baskets, to be put back into use by the brand. A made-to-measure service is also available for both footwear and clothing, with personalised products considered less likely to be discarded down the line.
The store itself is divided into the basement – raw concrete floors, iron pillars and timber shelves – while the first floor has the appearance of a futuristic lab, with an interactive 'Dream Wall’ and concrete tube that is an homage to Golden Goose’s industrial origins. The latter floor focuses on innovation, while the former reflects the brand’s made-in-Italy craftsmanship and the various pillars of the ‘Forward Agenda’.
‘For over 20 years, Golden Goose has been committed to promoting its handmade and artisanal tradition and to supporting the people behind these magnificent crafts, from the artisans to the tailors, to small local artists, among many others,’ says Silvio Campara, Golden Goose CEO. ‘The co-action between the Golden Goose’s cobblers and the clients will become a key element to this mission. From sustainability to responsibility. From co-creation to co-action.’
Golden Goose ‘Forward Store’ opens 16 December 2022 at 468 Broome Street, New York, 10013.
