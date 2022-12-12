First look: Palace are collaborating with CP Company
Revealed today, Palace x CP Company sees two streetwear juggernauts unite on a limited-edition collection
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Arriving before the year is out, a new collaboration sees irreverent skate brand Palace unite with cult Italian sportswear label CP Company on a limited-edition collection which represents a coming together of two streetwear juggernauts.
Revealed today and available from 16 December 2022, the limited-edition collection began with Palace mining CP Company’s vast archive – much of which centres around its unique history of garment-dye innovation under founder Massimo Osti who opened the brand in 1971 – for inspiration.
Palace x CP Company
‘The Osti family basically invented everything I like to wear,’ says Lev Tanju, the founder of Palace. ‘Working with CP Company is a big deal for me personally. I've been a massive lifelong fan of what [it] has done for not just my wardrobe but menswear and sportswear in general. They are the innovators that changed everything.’
The various pieces include a riff on CP Company’s ‘Montgomery’ duffle (its striped design originally inspired by army blankets), a ‘Palace CP Company’-emblazoned lambswool sweater, and a technical utility shirt, as well a balaclava with in-set goggles (a staple CP Company design). Innovative garment-dyed fabrics are utilised throughout.
‘I’ve been in love with Palace since I discovered the brand years ago: I love its attitude, irreverent but humble, ironic but with a lot to say,’ adds Lorenzo Osti, CP Company president. ‘When I met Gareth [Skewis, Palace co-founder] and Lev, I had the confirmation that great brands come from great people. Working with them has been easy and fun, but more than everything a great honour.’
Palace x CP Company will be available from Palace and CP Company’s websites and physical stores from 16 December 2022.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
Generative art: the creatives behind the AI-powered art boom
It’s a new age for generative art, thanks to pixel-sorting, algorithm-sifting creatives. While the NFT market remains in flux, we delve into the rise of generative art and hear from those at the forefront of the AI art boom
By Nick Compton • Published
-
Christmas baubles for fashion fans, from Dior to Prada
Fashionable Christmas baubles and designer decorations to add a sartorial flourish to this year’s tree from Celine, Dior, Prada, and more
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Essential men’s jewellery pieces putting a modern spin on tradition
Men’s jewellery gives traditional pieces a contemporary update
By Hannah Silver • Published