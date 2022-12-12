First look: Palace are collaborating with CP Company

Revealed today, Palace x CP Company sees two streetwear juggernauts unite on a limited-edition collection

Palace x CP Company
By Jack Moss
published

Arriving before the year is out, a new collaboration sees irreverent skate brand Palace unite with cult Italian sportswear label CP Company on a limited-edition collection which represents a coming together of two streetwear juggernauts. 

Revealed today and available from 16 December 2022, the limited-edition collection began with Palace mining CP Company’s vast archive – much of which centres around its unique history of garment-dye innovation under founder Massimo Osti who opened the brand in 1971 – for inspiration. 

‘The Osti family basically invented everything I like to wear,’ says Lev Tanju, the founder of Palace. ‘Working with CP Company is a big deal for me personally. I've been a massive lifelong fan of what [it] has done for not just my wardrobe but menswear and sportswear in general. They are the innovators that changed everything.’

The various pieces include a riff on CP Company’s ‘Montgomery’ duffle (its striped design originally inspired by army blankets), a ‘Palace CP Company’-emblazoned lambswool sweater, and a technical utility shirt, as well a balaclava with in-set goggles (a staple CP Company design). Innovative garment-dyed fabrics are utilised throughout.

‘I’ve been in love with Palace since I discovered the brand years ago: I love its attitude, irreverent but humble, ironic but with a lot to say,’ adds Lorenzo Osti, CP Company president. ‘When I met Gareth [Skewis, Palace co-founder] and Lev, I had the confirmation that great brands come from great people. Working with them has been easy and fun, but more than everything a great honour.’ 

Palace x CP Company will be available from Palace and CP Company’s websites and physical stores from 16 December 2022. 

