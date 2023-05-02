The future of gel manicures is here with Alûstre’s diamond dust polishes
Forget damaging and costly gel manicures – Alûstre nail polishes use diamond particles for durability without the wreckage
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
As any salon regular knows, gel manicures can be beautiful and long-lasting, but they can also do untold damage to nails, including thinning, peeling, cracking and brittleness. The new Danish beauty brand Alûstre has created an innovative alternative to gel manicures with nail polishes made from the world’s strongest natural material – diamonds.
The polishes are made using the brand’s patented ‘DiamondInfused’ technology, which harnesses the strength of diamond particles to create exceptional shine and durability in a range of 41 colours that span from classic nudes and reds to punchier shades like metallic green and electric blue, as well as a base coat and top coat. Even better, Alûstre’s vegan, plant-based formulations provide breathability and do less damage to the nail surface than most long-lasting polishes.
To ensure that the diamond particles have been ethically sourced, the brand has partnered with a 120-year-old supplier that adheres to the Kimberley Process and Global Compact Act.
Founded by former executives in the jewellery industry, Alûstre repurposes the technology and artistry of jewellery for beauty products. As well as nail polishes, offers nail serums and oils, hand creams, and a line of perfumes, which are designed to translate the diamond’s reflective colour spectrum into fragrance.
A version of this story appears in the May 2023 Issue of Wallpaper*, available now in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)
alustre.com (opens in new tab)
Mary Cleary is the Beauty & Grooming Editor of Wallpaper*. Having been with the brand since 2017, she became an editor in February 2020 with the launch of the brand’s new beauty & grooming channel. Her work seeks to offer a new perspective on beauty, focusing on the pioneering personalities, product designs, and transformative trends within the industry.
-
InJoy Snow Hotel Bangkok cuts an ethereal figure in the Thai urbanscape
InJoy Snow Hotel Bangkok by HAS design and research brings a sense of calm and a touch of the French mountains to Thailand
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Inside ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ at The Met, a definitive exploration of the designer’s legacy
Wallpaper* takes a first look inside The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s latest blockbuster fashion exhibition, which celebrates Karl Lagerfeld’s extraordinary collections for Chloé, Fendi, Chanel and more
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
LA spas and wellness destinations for ultimate relaxation and rejuvenation
Our edit of must-visit LA spas and wellness destinations features havens for high-tech treatments, ancient healing therapies and everything in-between
By Tilly Macalister-Smith • Published