Prada opens a Florentine cafe that is an ode to Italian summers
Prada revamps the historic Caffè Principe in the Florentine seaside resort of Versilia with quirky interiors and sweet treats
Trite as it is, it’s difficult to talk about Prada’s new Tuscan café, Caffè Principe, without mentioning ‘la dolce vita’. Located in the luxury seaside resort of Versilia, Caffè Principe was first opened by a Florentine family in the 1930s and developed in the 1950s and 1960s into a popular summertime destination for movie stars and other members of the Italian elite.
When the Prada group acquired the Principe last year, it was assumed by many that it would transform the space into another Marchesi 1824, the Milanese bakery known for its jewel-like patisseries and mint green interiors (a similar hue adorns the recent Prada Caffè, at London’s Harrods), which Prada Group has owned since 2014.
But Prada has maintained the original style of the Principe, while enlivening it with some signature Prada touches. Florentine architect Michele Bonan, developed furnishings reminiscent of the 1950s originals, including wicker tables and chairs, blue and white cushioned outdoor seating, and Formica tables. The Principe’s classic blue is also present throughout, complemented by curtains and wallpaper in a 1960s-style blue and green graphic pattern taken from Prada’s textile archives.
The uniforms are, of course, designed by Muccia Prada, with embroidered white shirts, navy jeans and white sneakers or espadrilles.
The menu features light, summer-appropriate classics culled from the Marchesi 1824 menu, like caprese salad and small sandwiches, as well as the new edition of a cheesy focaccia.
Mary Cleary is the Beauty & Grooming Editor of Wallpaper*. Having been with the brand since 2017, she became an editor in February 2020 with the launch of the brand’s new beauty & grooming channel. Her work seeks to offer a new perspective on beauty, focusing on the pioneering personalities, product designs, and transformative trends within the industry.
