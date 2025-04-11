How do you bring the pioneering spirit of the American West into the 21st century? Just ask High West Distillery. For nearly two decades, the Park City, Utah-based whiskey producer has embodied both the rugged history of cowboy culture and an impressive level of refinement in its diverse range of spirits. The brand takes a bold and creative approach to whiskey-making and is lauded for the unique and nuanced flavours of its bourbon, rye and single malts whiskeys.

(Image credit: Courtesy of High West)

High West was founded in 2006 and was the first distillery to be legally established in Utah since 1870, due to the state’s famously stringent ban on alcoholic drinks (it is still wise to have I.D. with you when heading to a bar.) The operation started out with one small still, located, fittingly, in an old livery stable. Since, High West has evolved to become a globally recognised and highly-acclaimed brand that has earned a respected position in the whiskey market.

(Image credit: Courtesy of High West)

The distillery has expanded from its humble beginnings to a state- of-the-art enterprise, with master distiller Brendan Coyle at its helm. He leads a talented team who are passionate about American rye whiskey and the fine art of blending. They experiment and innovate, melding tradition with modern science and exploring the rich possibilities of blending to create a product that is complex, balanced and delicious. New and exciting expressions are presented alongside the brand’s flagship products such as ‘Double Rye’, ‘High West Bourbon’ and the evocatively named ‘Campfire’.

The distillery is set in a dramatic setting in the hills outside Park City, with the cinematic backdrop of the snow capped Wasatch mountain range. Park City itself originated as a mining town in the mid 19th century and retains its gritty frontier town character, though these days, the provisions stores along Main Street stock the finest cowboy boots, Stetsons and ski gear.

(Image credit: Courtesy of High West)

This beautiful part of America is a top notch skiing destination; Park City Mountain Resort was a major location for ski and snowboarding events at the 2002 Winter Olympics, and Park City also hosts The Sundance Film Festival. High West has taken its place amidst these high-end attractions, and is a prominent player in the Park City resort community. The High West Saloon is a must-visit spot and is reputedly the world’s first ski-in, ski-out gastro- distillery. Just the place to go after a day on the slopes (or on horseback). The saloon offers plenty of Wild West atmosphere and showcases an array of seriously good spirits alongside a tempting cocktail list and a menu of hearty American fare.

(Image credit: Courtesy of High West)

The brand’s footprint in Utah extends beyond the creation of exceptional whiskey. In 2022, mindful of the fragility of its environment, they launched the ‘Protect the West’ initiative, a commitment to support organisations who share their passion for the West, with conservation efforts devoted to the fight against wildfires, protecting winters and the preservation of wild-land.

highwest.com