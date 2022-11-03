Piip is a playful electric car designed by artist Harald Thys
Piip by Harald Thys and Lowie Vermeersch is a speculative project for a friendly electric family car, presented at the Maniera Gallery in Brussels
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Belgian artist Harald Thys has collaborated with Brussels gallery and design company Maniera (opens in new tab) on an exhibition that expands its focus on unique industrial design projects. Thys is best known for working with Jos de Gruyter, creating dreamlike sculptures and drawings that evoke folk art and children’s drawings.
Piip is an electric car, a design born not from focus groups and decades of carefully curated brand heritage, but out of Thys’ long-standing obsession with cars and car culture.
The design itself references the rounded, proto-aerodynamic forms of early mass-market ‘people’s cars’, combined with the naïve imagery of a child’s idealistic representation – bonnet, passenger compartment, boot.
Wheels and headlights are kept small, with the circular motif extending to mirrors and doorhandles. The bodywork is rounded and friendly, with no aggressive angles or voracious-looking ducts.
Maniera has always been about invited collaborations, bringing architects, artists, and designers together to create ‘functional objects’ in a gallery context.
To bring this project to life, Thys worked with Belgian car designer Lowie Vermeersch, formerly of Pininfarina and now head of the Granstudio mobility design agency.
For Vermeersch, the partnership was a welcome diversion from the industry’s current path; he describes Piip as ‘a modestly sweet design, far from all the evil and malicious car designs of the last decade’.
For the exhibition, the gallery becomes a virtual car showroom, complete with imaginary branding and 3D-printed models.
‘Harald Thys: PiiP’
At Maniera, Place de la Justice 27, 28 1000 Brussels, until 13 November 2022
maniera.be (opens in new tab), granstudio.com (opens in new tab)
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
These affordable engagement rings are both cool and classic
Say yes to our edit of chic and affordable engagement rings under £1,000
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Discover colourful rugs from world-leading designers and makers
Discover our selection of colourful rugs, by leading designers, artists and craftsmen
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Pieter Mulier’s new Alaïa capsule collection celebrates the black dress
The emblematic Alaïa black dress is celebrated in a ‘simple, sensual and elegant’ 11-piece capsule collection by Pieter Mulier, photographed here by Paolo Roversi
By Jack Moss • Published
-
The Genesis GV60 marks a new era for electrified luxury
The Genesis GV60 is one of the best EVs you can buy, a clean-sheet EV that puts the Korean luxury brand firmly on the map
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
The new Rolls-Royce Spectre glides into view
Rolls-Royce’s first-ever EV is a big moment for the brand. The Spectre retains the brand’s trademark sense of occasion and sheer physical scale without an exhaust pipe in sight
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Stylish new Polestar 3 is the Swedish EV brand’s first SUV
Polestar pushes on with a striking look for its first SUV and a commitment to lowering its environmental impact
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
The sun sets on traditional supercars at California’s Monterey Car Week
Monterey Car Week, the world’s most prestigious car gathering, is showcasing ever-more extravagant special editions, coachbuilt cars and all-new electric concepts. Here are seven key machines from 2022
By Rory FH Smith • Published
-
Range Rover Velar hybrid strikes a stylish balance both on and off-road
Plug-in hybrid power gives Range Rover’s most stylish model, the Velar, a lighter footprint without compromising its capabilities. We took it for a spin
By Rory FH Smith • Published
-
Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV is a sleek, stylish streamliner
Take a first look at the Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV – stripped-back, streamlined, but retaining an interior that’s a ‘mindful cocoon’
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
The first all-electric Jaguar is currently an endangered species
The Jaguar I-Pace, launched four years ago, remains one of the best EVs to drive, yet is still the company’s only all-electric car. What’s Jaguar’s next move?
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Volvo C40 brings a dash of electric style to the Swedish company’s line-up
The Volvo C40, the Swedish car maker’s first electric-only vehicle, is a crossover-style SUV that comes with the option of a subscription ownership model
By Jonathan Bell • Published