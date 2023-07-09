The ‘Topo’ sconces’ by RBW combine sleek design and innovative materials
Lighting brand RBW – whose founders Charles Brill, Theo Richardson, and Alex Williams are among the Wallpaper* USA 300 – launches the ‘Topo’ sconces, made of a new terrazzo-like composite material
The lighting and design company RBW has not only established itself as a commercial success, it continues to push for design achievements too. Since moving its headquarters and manufacturing facility upstate to Kingston, New York last year – into an iconic, former IBM call centre, no less – the company, featured in the Wallpaper* USA 300, has reaped the benefits of consolidating its creative, innovative and manufacturing operations under one roof. From designing technology-driven products that approach lighting from a new perspective to celebrating the integrity of craft and material, RBW’s design approach consistently upholds quality, playfulness, intuition and ease of use.
‘Topo’ sconces by RBW
Its newest collection, ‘Topo’, exemplifies all that RBW has come to stand for. With a sleek outline and a subtle texture, the cylindrical design is a first-of-its-kind, made from a composite material that fuses together the durability of cement with the flexibility of FSC- and PEFC-certified wood. The material is commonly used in construction but never in lighting design until now.
The sconces evoke the familiar look and texture of terrazzo while meeting the requirements to support LEED certification and imparting a warm and organic quality as well. At the heart of each sconce sits an elliptical glass globe, which emanates a warm glow that reflects off the rich texture of the backplate.
Available in two sizes and five earthy colourways, ‘Topo’ boasts dimming controls and energy-efficient capabilities. Each backplate exudes its own unique pattern and texture, making it equally dynamic on its own as it is in a larger configuration. As a Certified B Corp, RBW aims for the highest standards in social and environmental accountability. By pairing LED technology with the use of fewer and more mindful materials, the company is doing what it can to ensure that the future stays bright.
Pei-Ru Keh is the US Editor at Wallpaper*.
