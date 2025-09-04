Kicking off Paris Design Week 2025 ( 4 – 13 September) Norwegian architecture giant Snøhetta has collaborated with Italian furniture brand Citterio on a new modular seating system. With its wooden framed structure which meets soft volumes, ‘Borealis’ tightropes textures, resulting in a comfortable and contemporary design.

Snøhetta and Citterio present ‘Borealis’ during Paris Design Week 2025

(Image credit: Shestakovych Studio)

Armchairs, two- and three-seater sofas, benches, and side tables comprise the collection. A visible oak frame ( available in both a natural and a dark finish)acts as the centre point of the design. Snøhetta drew upon architectural geometry to build upon this framework.

(Image credit: Shestakovych Studio)

Clean lines add an industrial touch, while the upholstery adds softness to the structure, creating a collection that feels organic, yet composed. This textural interplay is a dialogue of contemporary architecture, while also adapting to hybrid living environments.

(Image credit: Shestakovych Studio)

‘Borealis’ was inspired by the Nordic landscape, and minimalism rooted in Scandinavian design. Although its framework is seemingly simple, it is where its strength lies. The collection is deeply logical and functional. Based on a square footprint, each piece in the collection has been created to maintain dimensional and formal consistency.

(Image credit: Shestakovych Studio)

Marius Myking, director of product design at Snøhetta says, ‘With Borealis, we set out to create something enduring, a design that feels both composed and adaptable. It’s a structural framework that offers calm and clarity, while quietly elevating everyday moments. The system reflects Citterio’s unique approach to spaces and our belief that good design doesn’t need to shout, it needs to support its context.'

“Borealis” will debut during Paris Design Week, with a launch event on 4 September, 2025 and will be on display at the UniFor showroom in Paris until 13 September. citteriospa.com snohetta.com

