Snøhetta and Citterio’s new modular furniture can adapt to any living space
For Paris Design Week 2025, Norwegian architecture firm Snøhetta and Italian furniture brand Citterio present the 'Borealis' collection, rooted in clean lines and architectural geometry
Kicking off Paris Design Week 2025 ( 4 – 13 September) Norwegian architecture giant Snøhetta has collaborated with Italian furniture brand Citterio on a new modular seating system. With its wooden framed structure which meets soft volumes, ‘Borealis’ tightropes textures, resulting in a comfortable and contemporary design.
Snøhetta and Citterio present ‘Borealis’ during Paris Design Week 2025
Armchairs, two- and three-seater sofas, benches, and side tables comprise the collection. A visible oak frame ( available in both a natural and a dark finish)acts as the centre point of the design. Snøhetta drew upon architectural geometry to build upon this framework.
Clean lines add an industrial touch, while the upholstery adds softness to the structure, creating a collection that feels organic, yet composed. This textural interplay is a dialogue of contemporary architecture, while also adapting to hybrid living environments.
‘Borealis’ was inspired by the Nordic landscape, and minimalism rooted in Scandinavian design. Although its framework is seemingly simple, it is where its strength lies. The collection is deeply logical and functional. Based on a square footprint, each piece in the collection has been created to maintain dimensional and formal consistency.
Marius Myking, director of product design at Snøhetta says, ‘With Borealis, we set out to create something enduring, a design that feels both composed and adaptable. It’s a structural framework that offers calm and clarity, while quietly elevating everyday moments. The system reflects Citterio’s unique approach to spaces and our belief that good design doesn’t need to shout, it needs to support its context.'
“Borealis” will debut during Paris Design Week, with a launch event on 4 September, 2025 and will be on display at the UniFor showroom in Paris until 13 September. citteriospa.com snohetta.com
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
-
Artek and Marimekko bring bold printmaking to poetically simple furniture
As Artek, Alvar Aalto’s storied furniture company, turns 90, it unites with Finnish printmaking powerhouse Marimekko to add a patterned spin to three of Aalto’s pioneering designs, made to last a lifetime
-
It’s a mighty big read: the October 2025 issue of Wallpaper* is on sale now
Meet Craig Green and Irma Boom, travel to Tbilisi and Marseille, and delve into enduring design in the October issue, an epic celebration of the long read – on a newsstand near you
-
The Audi Concept C strives for clarity, drawing on the past to present a new face for the future
Launched this month in Milan, the Audi Concept C is a reboot of both design language and visual identity for the German manufacturer