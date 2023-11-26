Sandbox Films’ New York office nods to the Golden Age of Hollywood with a film noir setting
Sandbox Films, a Manhattan-based production company, gets an interior overhaul inspired by European art-deco cinema
Sandbox Films unveils its freshly designed Broadway office space, which sets the scene for its cinematic work. Overseen by New York-based design company Civilian, the vintage décor and eclectic mix of custom-designed furniture, sets the creative tone.
Situated in Manhattan's Flatiron District, the cinematic journey begins in a 1920s neo-Gothic skyscraper, emulating a classic film noir backdrop.
Sandbox Films' new office by Civilian
The award-winning documentary production company wanted to weave storytelling through its newly designed 4,200 sq ft office space, inspired by the art-deco movements of Amsterdam and Stockholm.
The sophisticated interior and opulent colour palette nod to the Golden Age of Hollywood. Civilian drew inspiration from Danish modernist designer Poul Henningsen, using bold, industrial lines, seductive curves, and touches of colour.
Stepping into the office space, you are greeted with a circular stone-topped bar, which acts as a welcoming kitchen and pantry during the day, and transforms into an entertaining space for evening events and screenings come night.
Marquee lighting runs across the surrounding beams, casting a canopy of light throughout the building, and illuminating the focal point of the seating area: a custom double-sided Pierre Chareau-inspired bouclé and velvet sofa, accompanying refinished Milo Baughman swivel chairs.
Across the room, mint sliding doors invite you into the conference room, office, and editing suites. The custom-designed meeting table is coupled with vintage Tobia Scarpa ‘Sling’ chairs, while further spaces offer sit-stand workstations.
The art deco-inspired Dolby Atmos screening room, the only one of its kind in New York City, is a visually comforting area; Civilian worked with sound engineers to create an immersive acoustic, and visual environment. The wool and walnut panels mask the reverberators, while also complementing the mauve reclining seats by Cineak, customised with built-in table lights made in collaboration with Lambert et Fils.
The interiors are an inspiring space presenting a constant stream of inspiration from the historic architecture to iconic film references, a perfect creative space for Sandbox’s cinematic science films.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
-
This 1970s brutalist house in Belgium has a new life as a designer’s home and studio
1970s brutalist house Villa Stuyven is now home to creative couple Bram Kerkhofs and Lore Baeyens, providing a concrete-lined backdrop to a life of design and collaboration
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The sunset lamp by Mandalaki adds an ethereal glow to any room
Halo Edition, the original sunset light by Mandalaki, celebrates its anniversary with an exclusive limited collection
By Tianna Williams Published
-
This suburban Perth house pays subtle homage to the heyday of car culture
Neil Cownie has carved a new Perth house out of a suburban site, referencing both past uses and local architectural forms
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Walker Art Center opens new collectible design shop
Idea House 3, the Walker Art Center’s new design shopping experience, highlights works from local and international talents
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
‘Angle of Repose’ at Jacqueline Sullivan Gallery is a cabinet of design curiosities past and present
The exhibition at New York's Jacqueline Sullivan Gallery (until 27 January 2024) includes silver cutlery inlaid with gemstones, Victorian papier-mâché chairs, and Otto Zapf shelving
By Diana Budds Published
-
Abask gets real at Salon Art + Design in New York
Digital retail destination Abask presents its design collectibles as part of a select group of Special Design Partners, a new feature of the fair’s 12th edition (until 13 November 2023)
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Salon Art + Design 2023: highlights from New York’s leading collectible design fair
Here are the Wallpaper* highlights from Salon Art + Design 2023, held at New York’s Park Avenue Armory, 9 – 13 November
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
Take a peek inside 108 Leonard and its amenity rooms featuring Giorgetti furniture
New York's 108 Leonard amenity rooms include a chef’s kitchen, 75-foot-lap pool, and bespoke furniture by Italian brand Giorgetti
By Diana Budds Published
-
Black designers tell a story of craft and history in New York exhibition
Furniture by Black designers including Norman Teague, Nifemi Marcus-Bello and Peter Mabeo features in 'Spotlight II' at Verso Gallery (until 10 November 2023)
By Diana Budds Published
-
Step into Gohar World’s first store
The Gohar World holiday shop, open now until 15 January 2024, offers the brand’s whimsical curios and tableware, with a store design concept by Rafael Prieto
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Brian Rideout’s oil paintings of domestic interiors blur lines of time and reality
For Brian Rideout’s solo show in New York, the Toronto-based painter drew from gallerist Patrick Parrish's rich collection of design books to create new works
By Pei-Ru Keh Published