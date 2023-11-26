Sandbox Films’ New York office nods to the Golden Age of Hollywood with a film noir setting

Sandbox Films unveils its freshly designed Broadway office space, which sets the scene for its cinematic work. Overseen by New York-based design company Civilian, the vintage décor and eclectic mix of custom-designed furniture, sets the creative tone.

Situated in Manhattan's Flatiron District, the cinematic journey begins in a 1920s neo-Gothic skyscraper, emulating a classic film noir backdrop.

Sandbox Films' new office by Civilian

(Image credit: Chris Mottalini)

The award-winning documentary production company wanted to weave storytelling through its newly designed 4,200 sq ft office space, inspired by the art-deco movements of Amsterdam and Stockholm.

The sophisticated interior and opulent colour palette nod to the Golden Age of Hollywood. Civilian drew inspiration from Danish modernist designer Poul Henningsen, using bold, industrial lines, seductive curves, and touches of colour.

Stepping into the office space, you are greeted with a circular stone-topped bar, which acts as a welcoming kitchen and pantry during the day, and transforms into an entertaining space for evening events and screenings come night.

Marquee lighting runs across the surrounding beams, casting a canopy of light throughout the building, and illuminating the focal point of the seating area: a custom double-sided Pierre Chareau-inspired bouclé and velvet sofa, accompanying refinished Milo Baughman swivel chairs.





Across the room, mint sliding doors invite you into the conference room, office, and editing suites. The custom-designed meeting table is coupled with vintage Tobia Scarpa ‘Sling’ chairs, while further spaces offer sit-stand workstations.

The art deco-inspired Dolby Atmos screening room, the only one of its kind in New York City, is a visually comforting area; Civilian worked with sound engineers to create an immersive acoustic, and visual environment. The wool and walnut panels mask the reverberators, while also complementing the mauve reclining seats by Cineak, customised with built-in table lights made in collaboration with Lambert et Fils.

The interiors are an inspiring space presenting a constant stream of inspiration from the historic architecture to iconic film references, a perfect creative space for Sandbox’s cinematic science films.

civilianprojects.comsandboxfilms.org

