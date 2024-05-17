Riga Marathon medals by Germans Ermičs celebrate the democratic nature of running

On the occasion of the Riga Marathon (18-19 May 2024), Latvian designer Germans Ermics has designed a set of medals whose design subtly references a shoelace motif, a humble element uniting every runner that becomes the starting point for the 5-medal series (comprising 5 km, 10 km, 21 km, 42 km, and kids' medals).

'The most intriguing aspect was distilling a clear design concept into a small object that resonates with over 35 thousand participants,' he says of the commission, which he titled 'Equal Stride' to highlight the democratic nature of the work. 'It's wonderful to imagine this. I enjoy the challenge of projects that diverge from my usual work, and this opportunity was no exception.'

Riga Marathon medals by Germans Ermičs

(Image credit: Zane Priede)

'Each year, organizers of the Riga Marathon invite a new artist to design a set of five medals that would be given to all the runners of five different distances,' explains Ermics. 'It's a rather unique tradition and a surprise that participants of the marathon anticipate each year. Only a handful of marathons around the world do this kind of thing; most are rather simple and standardized.'

Ermics created a tangled motif as the starting point for the medal series, which he explains is also a metaphor for the ‘winding road’ that takes runners to compete in the race. 'I was free to come up with my vision for this year's medals: I knew that some participants base their decision on whether to run or not based on the medals. Knowing that added a bit of pressure; I wanted this medal to be desirable as a piece of jewellery,' he continues.

(Image credit: Zane Priede)

'Every runner gets a medal at the end of their distance regardless of whether they're an experienced runner or a beginner. I wanted the medals to be equal in size but unique in content,’ he says. ‘The design signifies the inclusive nature of running—accessible to all. Whether the shortest or longest distance, it’s your 100%, and that’s what matters to me.’

germansermics.com

rimirigamarathon.com