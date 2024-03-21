The new RH outdoor furniture nods to mid-century Scandinavian simplicity

RH outdoor furniture is ready for spring, as the American company releases its 2024 outdoor collection featuring luxurious, high-quality furniture. With a capsule collection blurring the lines of indoor and outdoor living, RH prepares for the longer days, and light summer evenings with quality collection delivering a relaxing place to sit back and embrace the delights the warmer season brings.

RH outdoor furniture: discover the collection

Bondi Chaise in natural teak (Image credit: Courtesy RH)

The collection features a timeless design and gently nods to mid-century Scandinavian simplicity, reflected in the neutral colours and organic materials. The designs are crafted from premium materials to withstand all seasonal weather, and have received creative input through exclusive collaborations with Claudio Bellini as well as Harrison and Nicholas Condo.

The company, which specialises in curated design and luxury lifestyle, has created pieces which balance geometric profiles, and taken inspiration from art deco architecture, including bolstered seats, chaise lounges, and sofas constructed out of teak, aluminium, all-weather wicker and high-performance upholstery.

Bryon Table and Chair in Natural Teak (Image credit: Courtesy of RH)

The ‘Vigo’ pieces by designers Harrison and Nicholas Condos focus on cylindrical curves through its bolster seat and back, inspired by architectural references. ‘Byron’ is an extension of the designers' RH Interiors collection, with a distinctive solid teak vertical reeding that effortlessly mimics coastal sand dunes.

Meanwhile, ‘Bondi’ is inspired by Miami’s art deco architecture, and ‘Palma’ is characterised by its hand-crafted tubular frame while contrasting with bolsters and angular seat cushions. A contemporary perspective is added to the collection via ‘Bronte’, which features a curved frame that gracefully wraps around the cushions.

Vigo Sofa and Chair in Bronze Aluminum (Image credit: Courtesy of RH)

A celebration of bold contemporary design is presented with ’Gemini’ crafted by Award-winning architect and designer Claudio Bellini. Its dramatic silhouette is an ode to 1970s Italian design, featuring a handwoven wicker lattice.

‘Our 2024 Outdoor Collection blurs the lines between indoor and outdoor living, presenting a level of design, quality, taste and style unrivalled in today’s market,’ said RH Chairman and CEO Gary Friedman. ‘We are proud to introduce our latest Sourcebook, and the innovative global designers and artisan manufacturers we have partnered with. Together, we are pushing boundaries and imagining a new and inspiring way to live outdoors.’

rh.com

Matira Sofa, Lounge Chair and Coffee table in Solid Teak (Image credit: Courtesy RH)

Bondi in Natural Teak (Image credit: Courtesy RH)