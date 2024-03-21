Only Natural design competition calls out for sustainably-minded talent

In partnership with Only Natural

Young creatives are key to a sustainable future. Putting natural fibres and materials at the heart of design is a way to help the new generation redefine processes, challenge manufacturing practices, and consider quality, responsibility and longevity as we move towards a more conscientious creativity.

The inaugural Only Natural international design competition places nature at the forefront of its ethos, daring to slow current production cycles and redefine the future of fashion and interiors by inviting young and forward-facing designers to be part of this new and sustainable thinking.

(Image credit: AI-generated image by Only Natural)

Organised by the Leather & Hide Council of America and launched in partnership with trade bodies representing wool, hemp, mohair and hardwood, Only Natural showcases new talent and long-lasting craft at a time when much product design is driven by volume, fleeting trends and wasteful disposability. The competition invites students and recent graduates to rise to a simple task: to take inspiration from nature to create bespoke designs using only natural materials.

(Image credit: AI-generated image by Only Natural)

The initiative asks us to consider the material choices we make in the spaces where we live, and to explore their negative effects, such as water pollution, air contamination, depletion of natural resources, and never-ending textile landfills. It contrasts the constant demands for the new and synthetic with a quiet call for the respectful consideration offered by nature.

(Image credit: AI-generated image by Only Natural)

Only Natural is a testament to the power of creativity in fostering positive change. Entrants are encouraged to embrace the beauty and resilience of natural materials, including sustainably sourced wood and textiles woven with natural fibres.

How to enter Only Natural design competition

To be part of this transformative journey and plant the seeds for a future where design is built around environmental consideration, enter now at:

https://onlynatural.internationaldesigncomp.com/ .

Entries close 31 May 2024, midnight BST. Open to students in higher education or designers who have graduated in the past two years (2022-2023).