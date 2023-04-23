‘Monarchy’ distils nearly a millennium’s worth of history into an elegant limited-edition book

Whether you find them fascinating or frustrating, the British Royal Family is a treasure trove of minutiae and esoteric information. Most of us never get past the stock array of names and dates we learn at school and then let seep from our memories over the following decades.

‘Monarchy’ by Melissa Price: 950 years of history crisply set in Helvetica Neue 77 Bold Condensed

Designer Melissa Price tapped into regal history for her new project, Monarchy, which sets out the salient facts of royal reigns in crisply set Helvetica Neue 77 Bold Condensed and is litho-printed with loving care. Monarchy harks back to the great showpiece books of old, a demonstration of materials, craft and skill.

Price is printing just 300 numbered copies of this 16-page, pamphlet-shaped publication, using a sumptuous paper stock (Munken Polar Rough 150gsm) and five different colours, including gold and silver. Each copy is hand-numbered and is available, along with other meticulously designed and printed works, from her website.

‘In these days of a stable, peaceful monarchy (save a few grumbling princes) we often forget the turbulent and sometimes harrowing history of the Royal family,’ Price says. ‘This book is an attempt to summarise 950 years of that history in just 16 pages.’ Drawing inspiration from a classic design of a ‘children’s plastic ruler’, each spread focuses on a set of key facts, from religion to cause of death.

Intriguing, elegant and rich in royal trivia, Monarchy is a suitably alternative and low-key way of celebrating the coronation year.

Monarchy, Melissa Price, £16, available from MelissaPrice.Bigcartel.com (opens in new tab)